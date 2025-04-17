Chicago White Sox Calling Up Prospect Edgar Quero
CHICAGO – The White Sox are calling up prospect Edgar Quero from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. The news was first reported Wednesday evening by Francys Romero, who said Quero is expected to be added to the active roster Thursday in Chicago.
Quero is a 22-year old Cuban catcher listed at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds. A switch hitter who throws righty, he's ranked No. 6 among White Sox prospects and No. 62 overall, per MLB Pipeline.
Across 15 games and 63 plate appearances for Charlotte in 2025, Quero has a .333 batting average, .444 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage, along with 17 hits, nine runs, one double, one home run, four RBI, 11 walks and 14 strikeouts.
Playing 98 total games between Double-A and Triple-A last season, Quero hit 16 home runs and drove in 70 runs while posting a .280 batting average and an .829 OPS.
The White Sox acquired Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush at the 2023 trade deadline when they sent pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Los Angeles Angels.
Through 16 games, the White Sox have rotated between catchers Matt Thaiss, Korey Lee (10-day IL) and Omar Narvaez.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SODERSTROM POWERS A'S TO 12-3 WIN: Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom became the MLB home run leader after hitting two long balls in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. CLICK HERE