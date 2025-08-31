Chicago White Sox Cap Off Homestand With Emotional Win Over New York Yankees
CHICAGO –– Lenyn Sosa missed a walk-off hit by a few inches Saturday night. So on Sunday, he made sure to leave no doubt.
Facing former White Sox reliever Tim Hill in the eighth, Sosa connected with a slider at the bottom of the zone and blasted it 418 feet over the center field wall for a solo home run. That turned out to be the deciding run in the White Sox 3-2 win over the New York Yankees Sunday afternoon at Rate Field, avoiding the four-game sweep.
"Very exciting, emotional to be able to hit a homer against a team like them in that situation," Sosa said. "I'm very excited about it."
Veteran left-hander Martín Pérez pitched well again, lowering his ERA to 2.16 and holding MLB's highest-scoring offense to two runs and five hits across six innings while striking out seven. Aaron Judge homered off him in the first, and a Cody Bellinger double gave the Yankees the lead in the third, but he maneuvered well through a dangerous lineup as the game went on.
"Martín was outstanding, similar really to every start that he’s had for us it seems, where he’s in total control, pounding the strike zone," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "It’s the north-south game, the east-west, attacking hitters. Just another great job."
Pérez said the Yankees made him work and that he had to pitch a bit differently against a powerful lineup, but most importantly the White Sox won. The Yankees threatened to extend their lead in the sixth with two runners on, but Pérez induced an inning-ending double play Anthony Volpe to cap off his day.
"I think that was a big inning in the game," Pérez said. "Will [Venable] just came out to ask me how I feel and that I had this one. I made a good pitch for a double play and we were able to shut that down. To get that double play was big for us."
Colson Montgomery stayed hot in the bottom half, belting a game-tying solo home run 412 feet to center field for the 15th home run of his rookie season.
Montgomery has homered in five of his last seven games and has 10 home runs in August, tying former MVP Jose Abreu in April and June 2014 for most by a rookie in a calendar month in White Sox history, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
"That’s awesome to be part of a guy like that, just because of everything that he’s done for this organization and the guy and player he was," Montgomery said. "I’m honored."
The White Sox only mustered five hits during Sunday's win, following back-to-back losses with a combined 20 hits. But with two of them being home runs, it made up for the lack of consistent traffic on the basepaths.
White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller spoke pregame about the importance of home runs in modern baseball and how that aligns with Montgomery's impact.
"We're seeing the game-changing power," Fuller said. "Obviously, when you look at the Yankees, that's what really good teams do. With one swing of the bat, you're changing the score. ... I see [Montgomery] being a guy where it's really good decisions, really big damage and contact when we needs it. We're looking at him to continue to make jumps, but we're seeing a really loud skill that is one of the most valuable at the big league level."
The Yankees threatened to take the lead or send it to extra innings for a second straight game, as Cam Booser walked the leadoff hitter to begin the ninth inning. That put rookie right-hander Mike Vasil entered in perhaps the biggest spot of his young career.
Due up for the Yankees was Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger due up, who've combined for 79 home runs this season and 16 career All-Star appearances. One home run would give the Yankees the lead.
Goldschmidt got a hold of Vasil's sinker and hit it hard with a 102.4 mph exit velocity, but it flew to center fielder Michael A. Taylor for the first out. Judge popped out in the next at-bat, getting jammed by Vasil's sweeper. And to secure the win, Vasil painted a sinker on the high and inside corner, leaving Bellinger in disbelief. He said they key to closing it out was getting ahead, trusting his stuff and executing.
Vasil let all his emotions out while celebrating the win, pounding his chest and shouting a few things he'd rather not share.
"Some profanity and 'I'm him,' Vasil said. "Good feeling for sure."
"That was awesome," Venable said. "We’ve seen Mike in those spots. We all know he really embraces those opportunities to pitch in leverage spots. He likes to be out there and he’s come through for us."
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- FULLER ON MONTGOMERY: White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller spoke Sunday about the highs and lows of Colson Montgomery's 2025 season, plus what lies ahead. CLICK HERE
- CIVALE TO CUBS: The Cubs claimed the veteran right-handed pitcher off waivers on Sunday after he recorded a 5.37 ERA with the White Sox. CLICK HERE
- KYLE TEEL PRODUCING, PROVIDING ENERGY: The White Sox catcher ranks among the top rookies in several offensive categories this season and brings "genuine enthusiasm." CLICK HERE
- LUIS ROBERT TALKS INJURY, FUTURE: The 2023 All-Star was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain. CLICK HERE