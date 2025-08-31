Aaron Civale Headed From Chicago White Sox To Cubs
CHICAGO –– Aaron Civale won't have to go far to join his new team.
On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs claimed Civale off waivers from the White Sox. Civale began the season with the Milwaukee Brewers, but he requested a trade after being moved to the bullpen.
The White Sox acquired Civale and cash considerations from Milwaukee on June 13 in exchange for former first-round pick first baseman Andrew Vaughn.
Civale, a 30-year-old right-hander, made 13 starts after being traded to the White Sox. Across 67 innings, he registered a 5.37 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP with 55 strikeouts and 26 walks.
He recorded three quality starts and had a 17.1-inning streak with zero earned runs, spanning three starts from July 20 to Aug. 2. In his most recent start Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, he gave up five hits and five earned runs across 4.2 innings while striking out four batters and walking one.
Civale was listed as the probable starter for Monday's game in Minnesota, but that will obviously change now. The White Sox have not yet announced who start Monday's game in his place.
In a corresponding move, the White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Charlotte. Wilson made the White Sox Opening Day roster, but he was designated for assignment on June 10 after posting a 6.95 ERA across 45.1 innings and 19 appearances. He had a 3.86 ERA across 39.2 innings in the Minor Leagues this season.
