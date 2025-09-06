Chicago White Sox Come Back Again, Achieve Longest Win Streak In Years
The last week of White Sox baseball has come with several positive signs for the future.
That continued Friday night in Detroit, as the White Sox defeated the American League Central-leading Tigers 7-5. It marked the White Sox sixth straight win, their longest win streak since May 2-8, 2022, when they defeated the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox under former manager Tony La Russa.
Now with first-year manager Will Venable, a young White Sox team has shown notable resilience during the latest win streak. All six victories have required the White Sox to overcome deficits, including Friday, when they trailed the Tigers 4-3 in the fourth after a wild pitch by Shane Smith. That's a franchise record for most consecutive comeback wins.
Colson Montgomery and Andrew Benintendi have been two of the White Sox hottest hitters of late, and they were integral in Friday's comeback. Montgomery tied the game on a fielder's choice, then gave the White Sox a three-run lead with a two-run home run. That continued an incredible run by Montgomery, whose 18 home runs are the most by a shortstop in the first 51 games of their MLB career, passing Trevor Story in 2016 and Carlos Correa in 2015.
Between Montgomery's RBIs, Benintendi also slugged his 18th home run of the season to break the tie. Benintendi is on perhaps his best run of the season, batting .383 with a 1.072 OPS and four home runs in his last 47 at-bats. It'll be a close race for the White Sox season-long home run race, with Lenyn Sosa in first with 19, followed by Benintendi and Montgomery each with 18.
With their sixth straight win, the White Sox improved to 54-88 ahead of Saturday's 5:10 p.m. CT first pitch against the Tigers. It's a matchup of two talented left-handers, with Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal (2.18 ERA) on the mound for Detroit against Martín Pérez (2.16 ERA) of the White Sox.
