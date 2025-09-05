Chicago White Sox Make Four Roster Moves Ahead Of Tigers Series
Active rosters expanding by two spots in September has given the White Sox more flexibility over the final month of the season, and they've taken advantage.
Ahead of Friday's series opener in Detroit against the Tigers at 5:10 p.m. CT, the White Sox announced four roster moves.
They selected the contract of outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A Charlotte, where he's spent the entire 2025 season so far. They returned right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla from his rehab assignment in Charlotte and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list after recovering from a right lat strain.
The White Sox also optioned right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon and first baseman Tim Elko to Triple-A. The 40-man roster increases to 39 after these moves.
Fletcher can play all three outfield spots, but he has primarily served as a center fielder throughout his six-year Minor League career. Across 446 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte this season, he slashed .260/.317/.453/.770 with 17 home runs, 68 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 29 walks and 87 strikeouts.
Friday against the Tigers, he's starting in center field and batting ninth. Fletcher, along with Michael A. Taylor and Brooks Baldwin, should help replace the injured Luis Robert Jr., who could miss the rest of the season after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain on Aug. 26.
Fletcher made his Major League debut in 2023 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and hit .301 in 28 games. The White Sox acquired him ahead of the 2024 season in a trade with Arizona for right-handed pitcher Cristian Mena. He wasn't as productive with the White Sox, though, slashing .206/.252/.265/.508 with 11 walks and 58 strikeouts in 72 games, but now he gets another opportunity.
Altavilla bolsters a White Sox bullpen that has gone through plenty of changes this season in an effort to maintain fresh arms. The right-hander hasn't pitched since Aug. 1, but he was a solid relief option when healthy. Across 26.2 innings, Altavilla registered a 2.36 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with 17 strikeouts and 14 walks.
The White Sox recalled Cannon from Triple-A to pitch in a bulk role during Thursday's 11-8 win. But he struggled through 2.1 innings, allowing five runs, so he's headed back to the Minor Leagues.
Cannon was part of the starting rotation for most of the season, posting a 5.34 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP across 96 innings before Thursday's outing. But he was demoted to Charlotte after giving up seven earned runs in 1.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 6, part of a three-start stretch with 18 earned runs across 12 innings.
Elko has gone up and down between Charlotte and Chicago throughout the season, and the latest move has him heading back to Triple-A. The rookie first baseman has crushed Minor League pitching all year, slugging 24 home runs and recording a .936 OPS. But he's been unable to translate that to the big leagues, where he has a .134 batting average and 30 strikeouts across 72 plate appearances.
