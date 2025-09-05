Chicago White Sox Rookies Make Franchise History In Win Over Twins
It's rare to see a catcher in the leadoff spot, let alone two at the top of the order, especially when they're rookies. Of course, one has to be the designated hitter, but the point remains.
Despite the rarity of this lineup construction, it's become a luxury for the White Sox to have two young and productive catchers. That was seen in perhaps the biggest way yet during Thursday's 11-8 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel became the first pair of rookies in White Sox history to hit in the first two spots in the batting order and each record three-plus hits.
Quero manned the leadoff spot as the designated hitter and finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored. That set the table for Teel, whose third-inning single drove in Quero and gave the White Sox an early 1-0 lead.
A key moment in the game came in the seventh, as Michael A. Taylor and Quero began the inning with back-to-back singles. Trailing by three runs, Teel stepped to the plate and crushed a 413-foot home run off Travis Adams to tie the game 7-7.
Teel, who finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored, seemed to know it was gone immediately.
Thursday's win continued a pair of strong rookie seasons from the White Sox catching duo of Teel and Quero. Teel raised his season-long slash line to .293/.390/.440/.830 with six home runs, 27 RBIs, 27 walks and 50 strikeouts in 224 plate appearances as a left-handed hitter since debuting on June 6.
White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller has been impressed by Teel in a variety of ways.
"Kyle Teel is fearless. He's going up there trying to damage every swing," Fuller said. "The nice part about him is there's no sacrifice. On pitches in the zone he can handle, quality contact and the ability to go pole to pole, too. We've seen him hit line drives all over the field. His conviction in, 'I'm going up there, and I feel like I'm better than anybody I'm facing on the mound,' it's a really nice feeling to have that confidence up there."
Quero's numbers are similar in some respects, as he's slashing .289/.351/.395/.747 with five home runs, 36 RBIs, 27 walks and 57 strikeouts in 333 plate appearances. He's been especially effective against left-handed pitching, recording a .926 OPS.
"Looking at Q and his numbers, it's really encouraging," Fuller said Sunday in Chicago. "Two days ago, his hard-hit rate was 48 percent, which is well above Major League average. And that's one of the things: His contact quality is so good, how do we use that, not just opposite field but when they're challenging you in? Be able to hit a line drive to the pull side, as well. His work in the cage has been really targeted of being on time, being able to hit hard line drives. For a guy –– a switch-hitter, first year in the big leagues –– to be able to showcase that ability to make contact, where it's hard, as well, impressive."
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- MONTGOMERY'S POWER: White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery is MLB's only rookie with multiple home runs over 450 feet this season. CLICK HERE
- INJURY NEWS: White Sox top pitching prospect Noah Schultz was place on the injured list on Thursday. CLICK HERE
- CANNON RETURNS: After a stint in the minor leagues, the White Sox plan to use Jonathan Cannon in a bulk role on Thursday in Minnesota. CLICK HERE