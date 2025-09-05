Colson Montgomery's Latest Blast Puts White Sox Rookie Atop Leaderboard
With each home run, White Sox rookie Colson Montgomery seems to earn a new distinction.
On Thursday, Montgomery sealed an 11-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target with his biggest blast yet. Facing Noah Davis in the ninth inning, Montgomery connected with a fastball over the heart of the plate and sent it flying 454 to right center field for a two-run home run.
It represented the longest home run of Montgomery's career, topping his 452-foot long ball on Aug. 10 against the Cleveland Guardians, which still stands as the longest home run at Rate Field this season. It also gave Montgomery two home runs of 450-plus feet this season, making him the only MLB rookie to do so in 2025, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
Just two players, regardless of age, have hit two home runs over 450 feet since Montgomery's first on Aug. 10 –– Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies and Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels.
Montgomery increased his home run total to an incredible 17 in just 50 games and his first 199 Major League plate appearances. Since his first home run on July 22 against Tampa Bay, Montgomery is tied with Schwarber for the most home runs in MLB, 17, and his 36 RBI since that point are tied for fourth in MLB with Pete Alonso.
White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller played an integral role in helping Montgomery address his early season struggles in Triple-A, and recently discussed how the White Sox rookie has impressed him.
"There’s true belief that he is a big-league game-changing player," Fuller said Sunday in Chicago. "The maturity swing-wise, I think you can go back and look at what he was doing in April, how much better he’s moving now, the pitches he’s able to cover, the velocity, breaking balls. The personality, you’re seeing him really enjoy this stage. It’s been really fun to watch. So looking at it from where he was to where he is now is a whole lot of fun, but a ton of credit to him."
"We're looking at him to continue to make jumps, but we're seeing a really loud skill that is one of the most valuable at the big league level."
