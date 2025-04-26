Chicago White Sox, Cubs Complete Trade With Infielder Gage Workman
CHICAGO – The White Sox acquired infielder Gage Workman from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, the White Sox designated Nick Maton for assignment.
The Cubs designated Workman, 25, for assignment on April 23. After making his MLB debut on March 29, the left-handed batter recorded three hits, two RBI, one stolen base, one walk and six strikeouts across 15 plate appearances. The Cubs selected Workman from Detroit in December's Rule 5 Draft.
Workman was previously in the Tigers' minor league system from 2021-24 after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona State. Across 126 games in Double-A in 2024, Workman had 18 home runs, 89 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 65 walks and 153 strikeouts. His slash line was .280/.366/.476/.843.
"He was in a tough spot," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Saturday. "I think Rule 5 picks are always in a tough spot, especially on this team and kind of the expectations of this team. In a lot of ways, you could say he did not get the appropriate opportunity, we just couldn't give him that opportunity. You just have to learn from every experience, and that's what I kind of told him. Just because it wasn't a good experience doesn't mean it's not going to help you in your next experience. I think overall this was a good experience for him, but when you're delivering that message it's bad news. But if he uses this experience in the right way, it's gonna make him a better baseball player and he's gonna be a major leaguer. I was very confident that he was gonna be a major leaguer after that conversation and wished him the best. He's a good kid, and he's got talent."
Workman played shortstop, second base, third base and right field during his time with the Tigers and Cubs. In 2024, he played 74 games at third base and 47 at shortstop. That versatility could be useful for the White Sox. Miguel Vargas has played the most games at third base, 23, but three others have played there this season. Four players have also gotten time at shortstop, with Jake Amaya leading the way with 21 games.
MLB.com's scouting report raves about Workman's defense.
"One of the best defensive third basemen in the Minors, he has incredibly smooth actions for someone who stands 6-foot-4, and he also comes with quick feet and hands and plus arm strength. He's capable of playing a solid shortstop, and also has seen action at second base and right field."
Workman replaces Maton, who served as a utility man for the White Sox in 14 games this season and saw time at first base, second base, left field and designated hitter. In 61 plate appearances, he had two home runs, four RBI, nine walks, 18 strikeouts and a .173/.295/.327/.622 slash line.
