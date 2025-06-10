Chicago White Sox Designate Bryse Wilson For Assignment
News broke Monday that the White Sox would be calling up pitching prospect Grant Taylor from Double-A Birmingham for their series in Houston beginning Tuesday night.
The team officially announced that promotion Tuesday afternoon, as well as the corresponding roster move. To make room for Taylor on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson has been designated for assignment.
The White Sox signed Wilson to a one-year, $1.05 million deal in December. He began the 2025 season in the bullpen and posted a 1.80 ERA in his first 10 innings. But things went downhill from there.
Wilson allowed 33 earned runs over his next 37.1 innings, moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation and back to the bullpen. He pitched five innings with one earned run in a win over the Marlins, but followed that up with seven earned runs in a loss to the Reds. A five-inning outing against the Tigers on June 2 marked Wilson's last opportunity in a bulk role, and he was tagged for eight runs.
Wilson was worth -0.9 wins above replacement, lowest among all White Sox pitchers this season. He finished with a 6.95 ERA and a 1.89 WHIP across 45.1 innings. The 27-year-old is in his eighth major league season, pitching for the Braves, Pirates, Brewers and White Sox.
Now that Wilson has been designated for assignment, Grant Taylor, the White Sox 2023 second-round pick, is in line to make his major league debut this week in Houston.
