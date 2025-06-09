Teams 'Expressing Interest' In Luis Robert Jr., Says Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz
CHICAGO – White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has long been the subject of trade rumors. But amid a dismal 2025 season, he made a self-deprecating comment regarding his value.
"I think right now as my season is going, I don't think anybody is going to take a chance on me," Robert said May 20 through a translator.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz disputed that notion, despite Robert's .177/.265/.281 slash line and -0.4 wins above replacement through 233 plate appearances.
"He is wrong about that. He's not giving himself enough credit because of the value he can bring to a team and a lineup," Getz said Friday. "Now with that being said, he knows he can do better at the plate. I know that statement was him focusing on his offensive game, which that's where we're at right now in the effort to improve that. We hope that starts [Friday]. If it doesn't, you hope that starts the following night. We want Luis Robert to go out there and really impact the game in all facets of the game, and that's what we're focused on right now and I know Luis is, as well."
The White Sox planned to give Robert two days off during their recent home stand to make adjustments at the plate and regain confidence, but it extended to three after a ball ricocheted off his head in the batting cage.
Early returns were positive, as he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in Friday's 7-2 win. But he finished the weekend with an 0-for-8 stretch, including four strikeouts.
Though Robert is having the worst offense season of his six-year career by a wide margin, he's tied for second in MLB with 21 stolen bases and has played strong center field defense. His trade value is certainly lower than it once was, but those two traits remain attractive to opposing teams looking for outfield help.
"They're expressing interest. They're continually doing that," Getz said."We're not actively making phone calls on the behalf of any player. Obviously, as you approach the trade deadline, that will pick up. With that being said, we haven't gone beyond them expressing interest because we really are focused on him getting comfortable at the plate and showing what this organization and the fans, not only in Chicago but in baseball, what he's capable of doing because he's done it in the past."
