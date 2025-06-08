Tyler Alexander Makes Last-Minute Trip To Chicago For White Sox Debut
CHICAGO –– There are last-minute signings, and then there’s what Tyler Alexander went through to join the White Sox.
Alexander wasn’t in the clubhouse during Sunday’s pregame media availability at 10:30 a.m., not only because he hadn’t officially signed with the team yet. He hadn’t even left Milwaukee yet.
Alexander said postgame he signed with the White Sox at noon, then took an hour-and-a-half Uber ride to Chicago. He arrived at Rate Field around 1:30 p.m. CT, after Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. game against the Royals had already begun.
“Traffic wasn’t great,” Alexander said. “Today has been a whirlwind.”
After 3.1 innings from starting pitcher Mike Vasil, White Sox manager Will Venable called on Alexander in relief. Despite an unorthodox pregame routine, Alexander managed to pitch three innings in the 7-5 loss.
“It’s my first time doing all of that, but it was fine. Just tried to keep a level head and not freak out too much,” Alexander said.
Alexander, 30, is in his seventh MLB season including five with the Tigers and one with the Rays and Brewers. Earlier this season, Alexander made four starts and appeared in 17 games out of Milwaukee’s bullpen, recording a 6.19 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP across 36.1 innings with 12 walks and 30 strikeouts.
But the Brewers designated him for assignment on June 1, and he elected free agency after clearing waivers on Friday. Sunday’s outing was certainly unique for Alexander, but not entirely unexpected.
“We had been talking to the White Sox prior to today, so we knew that if I signed, that there would be a good chance of me throwing today,” Alexander said. “So mentally, I had prepared for it.”
Alexander still had scouting reports on the Royals from when the Brewers faced them earlier in the season, so he read them over and prepared to the best of his ability. He said his arm felt good enough to pitch Sunday after throwing into a net for the last week, and he thought his command was OK during the game.
He kept the White Sox competitive with five hits allowed, one earned run, a walk and two strikeouts. But the White Sox lineup managed just one hit in the first eight innings before a late rally, so he was credited with the loss in a 7-5 defeat.
“The guy literally just shows up and steps right into an outing, which is impressive,” Venable said. “And I think that just speaks to what's attractive about him, which is the guy's been around. Obviously a nice mix from the left side, can pitch in multiple different roles. So excited to have him.”
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- INJURY NEWS: Shuster hit the 15-day injured list Sunday with a blister on his left hand. CLICK HERE
- ANOTHER QUALITY START: White Sox starter Adrian Houser hasn't been feeling well lately, but he still managed to hold the Kansas City Royals to one run across six innings. CLICK HERE
- ROBERT RETURNS: After taking time off to make adjustments, White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. drove in three runs in Friday's 7-2 win over the Royals. CLICK HERE