Chicago White Sox Fans Elated About Future Ownership Move But Have Burning Question
Chicago White Sox fans, frustrated by their team's record-setting losing ways, took to social media on Thursday to express their joy that longtime owner Jerry Reinsdorf has entered into an agreement to sell the team.
In a nutshell, the White Sox announced Thursday that Reinsdorf and local billionaire Justin Ishbia have entered into a contract that calls for Ishbia to become the controlling owner sometime between 2029 and 2034. No financial terms were released. Reinsdorf, 89, bought the team in 1981 for about $20 million.
But White Sox fans also added a question that had them baffled. Why so far into the future to finalize the sale?
Based on a sign that popped up recently at Rate Field – a picture of Reinsdorf wearing a clown nose with the caption, "Sell the Team, Bozo" – fans want their owner out of the picture now.
One fan summed it up on social media site X this way:
"Only drawback is that we have to wait years before we are free from Reinsdorf.
"Still, the team literally can’t be worse or more dysfunctional than what it has been, so only one direction they can go," the fan wrote, followed by an arrow pointed up.
Said another:
"White Sox fans feeling like Europe 1945 – the terror is coming to an end."
Ane one more:
Great news, but my Dad is not getting any younger & would like to see a good baseball team before he passes. Can we please make this official like starting this offseason!?!?"
Ishbia, 47, has a net worth of $4.3 billion, according to Forbes’ daily billionaire tracker. He is the founder and managing partner of Shore Capital Partners in Chicago, a private equity firm.
He owns a minority share of the White Sox, and under the agreement announced Thursday, he will continue to make investments in the club in 2025 and 2026 that will help pay team debt and assist in operating costs.
Ishbia is being joined in the effort by his brother, Mat, who is the controlling owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, as well as their father, Jeff.
Mat Ishbia, 45, has a net worth of $7.2 billion, per Forbes. He is the chairman and CEO of mortgage company UWM Holdings, founded by Jeff Ishbia in the 1980s.
The Ishbias paid $4 billion for their stake in the Suns and Mercury in 2023, and Justin Ishbia has gained valuable experience in sports management. He is the alternate governor of the Suns and Mercury, as well as of Nashville SC of MLS. He is a minority owner in the soccer club.
Suns fans, upset by the direction of the Phoenix NBA franchise, tried to rain on the parade of White Sox fans. They have their own beef with ownership, apparently.
"Great - he owns the Phoenix Suns," one fan wrote. "They went from 64-18 in the 21-22 Season before he owned them to 36-46 this last year. Be prepared for years and years of more mediocrity from the White Sox. This is not good.