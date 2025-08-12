Chicago White Sox Get Key Player Back Against Detroit Tigers
CHICAGO –– The White Sox reinstated infielder Miguel Vargas from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers.
Vargas is batting sixth and playing first base in the starting lineup. First pitch was originally scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT, but the game has been delayed due to rain.
The White Sox placed Vargas on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 2 with a left oblique strain. He suffered the injury taking swings pregame in Pittsburgh, but made a relatively quick recovery.
"Excited to have Vargy out there," White Sox manager Will Venable said before Tuesday's game. "He’s just been solid for us all year, somebody that you trust offensively constructing good at-bats, defensively, on the bases. He’s a team leader, somebody that we’ve missed and excited to have back."
Vargas' improvement from last season has been a positive sign for the White Sox in 2025. After being acquired in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals at the 2024 deadline, he hit just .104 in 157 plate appearances.
Vargas started off the 2025 season slow, too, but made a meaningful batting stance adjustment that led to a surge at the plate. He's now tied for third on the team with 13 home runs and 44 RBI to go along with a .229/.305/.402 slash line.
The White Sox have a few options in regard to infield alignment with Vargas back in the fold. He can play first and third base, which likely means a rotation with Curtis Mead, who the team acquired in the Adrian Houser trade, at those positions.
"I think we could see it in different ways," Venable said. "One, understanding how we’re going to maximize our offensive alignment. We need to find out about Curtis, and you know, we haven’t seen him over there at the big league level so part of that is to explore what the best alignment is going to be. And we know with Vargas, his ability on each corner of the infield. It could very well mean that Mead is at third base a lot. You might see him at third, and Vargy at first. We’ll take it day by day."
