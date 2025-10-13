Chicago White Sox Make Several Changes To 40-Man Roster
CHICAGO –– MLB offseason roster movement has begun for non-playoff teams, and on Monday the White Sox announced a slew of moves.
Outfielders Dominic Fletcher and Corey Julks, along with right-handed pitchers Elvis Peguero and Owen White, have been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte. All four players were not claimed by other MLB teams after being placed on waivers, so they remain the White Sox minor league system but removed from the 40-man roster. However, outfielder Will Robertson was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
What these moves mean for the White Sox
These five roster moves decrease the White Sox 40-man roster to 35 players. Those spots could be filled in a variety of ways, whether it be minor league promotions, players returning from injury, free agent signings or trades.
The White Sox have four players on the injured list who were on the 40-man roster, including pitchers Prelander Berroa, Ky Bush, Miguel Castro and Drew Thorpe. MLB.com estimates that six of the White Sox top-30 prospects will make their major-league debuts in 2025, including No. 2 Noah Schultz, No. 13 Mason Adams, No. 14 Peyton Pallette, No. 17 Jairo Iriarte, No. 24 Juan Carela, and No. 29 Tyler Schweitzer, none of whom are currently on the 40-man roster.
All five players involved in Monday's roster moves played minimal roles on the the 2025 White Sox. After spending a majority of the season in Triple-A, Fletcher, 28, was a late-season call-up on Sept. 5, when the team optioned Tim Elko back to the minors. Fletcher hit 17 home runs and posted a .773 OPS in Charlotte, but he hit just .219 in 34 plate appearances with the White Sox.
Julks, 29, played most of the season in Triple-A, where he hit 15 home runs and recorded an .851 OPS. But he hit .250 with the White Sox across six games in August and September, and had a .581 OPS in 189 plate appearances with the White Sox in 2024.
The White Sox claimed Peguero, 28, off waivers from Milwaukee on Aug. 3, and he gave up three earned runs in two innings. He was a reliable reliever for the Brewers in 2024, finishing with a 2.98 ERA in 51.1 innings.
White, 26, gave up seven earned runs in seven innings this season while striking out six batters and walking three. He spent most of the season in Charlotte, posting a 4.44 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in 81 innings with 65 strikeouts and 43 walks.
The White Sox traded cash considerations to the Toronto Blue Jays in July for Robertson. He put up big numbers in Triple-A Charlotte, slashing .284/.355/.560 in 27 games. He also made 75 plate appearances with the White Sox in July, August and September but hit just .133.