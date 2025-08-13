Chicago White Sox Make Three Roster Moves Before Series Finale Against Tigers
CHICAGO –– A six-game homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers has come with plenty of moving parts among the White Sox pitching staff.
That continued Wednesday, as the team reinstated veteran left-hander Martín Pérez from the 60-day injured list. Pérez is reportedly available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game, though All-Star Shane Smith is still scheduled to start the game as originally planned.
Pérez has been out since April with a left flexor tendon strain, and injury that threatened his availability this season and made for an impressive comeback story.
"It was a roller coaster of emotions there," White Sox manager Will Venable said Sunday. "The first response and talking to him and with his experience having done the elbow before, it was emotional and it was upsetting. So for him to come all this way and be able to fight his way back and be back out on the field and just moments away from a potential outing again in the big leagues is really cool."
Prior to his injury, Pérez got off to a good start in his 14th Major League season. Through four starts and 20 innings, he recorded a 3.15 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.
To make room for Pérez on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster for assignment. Shuster began the season in Triple-A and has been with the Charlotte Knights since July 2, recording a 6.04 ERA in 16 relief appearances.
In between Minor League stints, he made 12 appearances with the White Sox and had a 8.04 ERA. The White Sox acquired Shuster, a former first-round pick, in a trade with the Atlanta Braves for reliever Aaron Bummer. Chicago also received Riley Gowens, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and Michael Soroka in the deal.
The White Sox third roster move on Wednesday was to option left-handed pitcher Cam Booser to Triple-A Charlotte. Booser was recalled from Charlotte on Sunday and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings across two appearances before being sent back down.
Booser has spent most of the season with the White Sox but also missed nearly a month with a shoulder injury. Across 26 innings in the Major Leagues, he has a 4.85 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP with 29 strikeouts and 14 walks. In the Minor Leagues, he allowed four earned runs in 8.2 innings while striking out 15 batters and walking five.
