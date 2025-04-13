Chicago White Sox Making Boston Red Sox Broadcast Team Pay For Recent Comments
The Boston Red Sox recently lost three of four games to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. On Thursday, during the finale of that series, Red Sox broadcaster Dave O'Brien made a comment about the looming series with the Chicago White Sox, saying that Boston had a chance to get right on the South Side.
"The trip to Chicago could be coming at the perfect time."
Well, the White Sox have made O'Brien eat his words so far. Chicago pummeled Boston 11-1 on Friday night and then won 3-2 on a walk-off double on Saturday afternoon. The Red Sox have lost the series to drop to 7-9. A supposed World Series contender, they are now in third place in the American League East.
The White Sox have won consecutive games for the first time this season and now sit at 4-10. Though that record is obviously not great, they are no longer in last place in the American League Central. That dubious honor is held by the Minnesota Twins, who enter play on Sunday at 4-11.
The White Sox will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Red Sox again at Rate Field. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.
Garrett Crochet will take the mound for Boston. A former White Sox All-Star, he was dealt to Boston this past offseason in exchange for Montgomery, Teel and infielder Chase Meidroth, who just made his debut on Friday night.
Shane Smith, who was selected in the Rule-5 Draft this winter, will take the ball for Chicago.
