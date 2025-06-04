Chicago White Sox Name Starting Pitcher For Wednesday's Game Against Tigers
CHICAGO – Jared Shuster will be the White Sox starting pitcher Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, per the team.
The term "opener" may be more accurate in this instance, as Shuster hasn't pitched more than 2.1 innings in a game this season. With 10 appearances out of the bullpen and one start, the left-hander has logged 14.2 innings for the White Sox. He has also finished four games but does not have any saves.
Shuster opened Friday's game against the Orioles and tossed one inning with 19 pitches, one hit and zero runs, walks and strikeouts. He threw a season-high 42 pitches on May 8 in Kansas City, which also came with a season-high four earned runs allowed.
In his fifth professional season, Shuster has moved between the major leagues and Triple-A. With the White Sox, he has a 6.14 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP. Across 11.1 innings in Charlotte, he's allowed just two earned runs and has a 1.14 WHIP.
Opting to open the game with Shuster could be due to a lefty-heavy top of the Tigers' batting order. On Tuesday, three of the first four batters – Parker Meadows, Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene – were lefties.
The White Sox pitching rotation is going to look a bit different in the foreseeable future, as starter Jonathan Cannon was placed on the injured list with a lower back strain. Manager Will Venable said before Tuesday's game that Wednesday will be a bullpen day, and they'll take it day-by-day from there.
