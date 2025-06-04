Chicago White Sox Recall Caleb Freeman From Triple-A Charlotte
CHICAGO – Caleb Freeman is back on the south side.
The White Sox recalled the right-handed pitcher from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. The move came as a result of starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon being placed on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain.
Freeman made four relief appearances for the White Sox in May, and allowed two earned runs and four hits in 2.1 innings while striking out two batters and walking one. He made his major league debut on May 5 shortly after being called up to help replace relievers Fraser Ellard and Penn Murfee. Freeman was optioned back down to Triple-A on May 11, when the team claimed pitcher Yoendrys Gomez off waivers.
The 27-year-old has spent most of the season in Triple-A, tossing 16.2 innings out of the bullpen with 13 hits, six earned runs, 11 walks and 15 strikeouts. That comes out to a 3.24 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP.
"He's fearless," Venable said. "Likes to spin the ball, but he's got a good fastball too. So we put him in a couple tough spots, and it didn't speed up on him. So excited that he's back."
Freeman has been in the White Sox minor league system since 2019, when he was selected in the 15th round of the MLB Draft out of Texas Tech. Across 30 career innings at the Triple-A level, he has a 4.50 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP.
