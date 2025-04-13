Chicago White Sox No Longer in Last Place in American League Central
The Chicago White Sox are officially out of the cellar.... for now. With their 3-2 walk-off win on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, Chicago has now won two consecutive games.
While the 4-10 record is nothing to write home about, it is better than the Minnesota Twins, who now sit at 4-11. The White Sox went 41-121 last season, setting the Modern Era record for losses, so to not have the worst record in baseball at this point is a slight win for new manager Will Venable.
This is certainly a year of growth for the White Sox, who are looking to make great strides under Venable. Armed with a great farm system, Chicago finally seems like it's on the uptick, though it will be a long climb back to relevance. They boast several prospects in various Top 100 lists including pitchers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith. They also have one of the top catching prospects in baseball with Kyle Teel and have top outfielder Braden Montgomery.
The White Sox will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Red Sox again at Rate Field. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.
Garrett Crochet will take the mound for Boston. A former White Sox All-Star, he was dealt to Boston this past offseason in exchange for Montgomery, Teel and infielder Chase Meidroth, who just made his debut on Friday night.
Shane Smith, who was selected in the Rule-5 Draft this winter, will take the ball for Chicago.
