Chicago White Sox Pitcher Davis Martin Hits Career Milestone Against Mariners
CHICAGO – Davis Martin has reached a couple career milestones in his last two starts.
On Wednesday in Cincinnati, he guided the White Sox to a 4-2 win over the Reds with 6.2 innings of one-run ball. At the time, that marked the longest start of his major league career, though he wasn't sure that'd be possible to replicate.
"After those first two batters [of the seventh] I was like 'I don't think I'll ever be able to go out for the seventh inning ever again,'" Martin said Wednesday in Cincinnati. "Made some adjustments, got two outs, [Jordan] Leasure picked me up at the end. It was a really good learning experience. The more we get in those situations, the more you're going to learn for going through the lineup, so it was really good."
Martin learned fast. In his next start Monday night against the Seattle, he pitched even deeper, despite the 5-1 loss. His 7.1 innings against the Mariners now represent the longest start of his professional career, including the minor leagues. He limited Seattle to four hits and two earned runs while walking one batter and striking out three in 92 pitches.
Matin has built up stamina over what's been his best major league season.
"It felt good. I emptied the tank in the seventh," Martin said. "And kept trying to empty the tank in the eighth. Whatever we had left, just ripping it and trying to execute at a high clip."
"Still pretty pissed about the single, but just [gave] everything I had for as long as they are going to let me throw it. If that’s 110 pitches, 95 pitches, it is what it is. My job is to let it eat for as long as I can."
Martin gave a lot of credit to catcher Matt Thaiss' plan for Monday's outing. Thaiss played six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, gaining deep knowledge of the Mariners, his former NL West opponent. Martin said he may have shook off Thaiss' calls two or three times, a sign that the pitcher and catcher were in sync.
Thaiss thought five or six of Martin's pitches were working on Monday, including a slider he's implemented more as of late.
"He's got really good stuff," Thaiss said. "His pitches tunnel well, and it's just making sure we use them the right way and making sure we get ahead of hitters so we can attack them. That's what we did tonight."
Despite Martin having one of his best starts of the season, it wasn't enough to defeat the Mariners. Martin allowed an RBI single in the third inning to Jorge Polanco, and he didn't get any run support from the White Sox lineup until one run in the ninth.
Martin struck out the first batter of the eighth, but he was replaced by Cam Booser after giving up a single to Ben Williamson. Booser loaded the bases with a walk and a single, then gave up a grand slam to Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez.
Though Martin didn't receive the win for Monday's strong start, his ERA has fallen to 3.49 across 56.2 innings this season. He's not the biggest strikeout threat, just 36 this season. But he trust the defense behind him and said pitchers have to be comfortable with contact in order to pitch deep into games.
Martin's last two starts represent a stretch of 14 innings with just three earned runs. He has three scoreless outings this season, two in six innings and one in five innings, but none with the length he's provided the White Sox in his last two.
With those starts occurring on May 14 and May 19, they marked more mid-May memories throughout his baseball career.
"A lot of crazy stuff happens on May 17. Debuted on May 17th, got [Tommy John surgery] on May 17th," Martin said. "It seems right that something like this would happen on May 17. It's cool, it's exciting. I'm glad to have my wife and kid here too."
