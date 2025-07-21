Chicago White Sox Prepare For New Environment At George M. Steinbrenner Field
TAMPA, Fla. –– Stadiums are part of what makes baseball unique from other sports. Unlike a football field with identical 100-yard dimensions, each MLB ballpark has its own unique quirks.
That dynamic is even more heightened than usual this week for the White Sox, who play a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. But instead of the Rays' usual home at Tropicana Field, they're hosting home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field this season.
Hurricane Milton tore through Tropicana Field in October, forcing the Rays to play at the 10,046-seat Steinbrenner Field, the New York Yankees' spring training facility and former home of the Single-A Tampa Tarpons, who've moved to Community Field at GMS Field, a practice field located next to Steinbrenner Field.
Heavy, unpredictable wind patterns at Steinbrenner Field have proven tricky for opposing teams to navigate at times this season. So has the sun, both when it's high in the sky and extra bright during day games, as well as when it's setting and peaking into the stadium at eye level.
That required a bit of extra homework for White Sox manager Will Venable going into the series.
"We do our recon and ask people around the league what has popped up for them," Venable said before Monday's game. "We’ll go out there, have [batting practice] today and have guys make sure they touch base with the surface, have an understanding of the surroundings and everything.
"The big thing we heard is the twilight is an issue here. That’s something we’ll be prepared for and extra emphasis on communication. And offensively, just not assuming anything."
The other difference is the humid, 90-plus degree heat the White Sox are expected to face this week in Tampa, which typically plays indoors at Tropicana Field. For Venable, that adds a different layer to the postgame routine.
"I don't think that playing in the heat was as big a challenge as just trying to figure out the best way to recover," Venable said. "That's what it's gonna be – once you're out there, I think it's nice to have a little bit of heat. Keep you loose."
There's a hint of familiarity at Steinbrenner Field, which has identical dimensions to Yankee Stadium. The White Sox haven't faced the Yankees this season, but Tyler Alexander, Andrew Benintendi, Brandon Eisert, Michael A. Taylor and Mike Tauchman have played at least one game at Steinbrenner field.
Yankee Stadium is known, in part, for its short, 314-foot right field fence, though that's not a reason Venable started five lefties against Rays right-handed starter Shane Baz. But perhaps it will help the White Sox continue their hot streak. Over the weekend, they totaled 27 runs during a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh.
"No, it’s not. But that’s great. Hopefully our lefties can hit for some power here," Venable said.
