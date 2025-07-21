Luis Robert Jr. Heating Up With Chicago White Sox As Trade Deadline Nears
TAMPA –– Luis Robert Jr.'s days with the White Sox may be numbered.
According to USA Today's MLB columnist Bob Nightengale, "Robert's trade value finally is starting to show signs of life."
That's partly because the center fielder is on a seven-game hit streak since July 11, going 9-for-24 (.375 batting average) with eight runs, two home runs, six RBIs, three stolen bases, four walks and five strikeouts. He began post-All-Star break action with a 5-for-10 series in Pittsburgh.
"At the plate he looked really comfortable, confident," White Sox manager Will Venable said before Monday's game in Tampa. "He was on time. He saw the ball extremely well, obviously put some good swings on some balls. Even battling and using the back side of the field. And then just physically, he just looked like he was at full strength running around and the hamstring wasn't bothering him at all."
"I think that series wasn't necessarily like a turning point for him. I think over his last two weeks he's around an .890-.900 OPS. He's been playing really well. He just has that ability to make that impact, and it seems almost kind of quiet as good as he is. So yeah, I think that he's in a good spot, keep it going."
While Robert has been mentioned in trade rumors during multiple seasons, the end of his White Sox run isn't how many envisioned it. After an All-Star season in 2023 –– when he looked like the face of the franchise for years to come –– his slash line in 2024 dropped to a career-worst .224/.278/.379, while barely performing above replacement level with 0.5 WAR, per FanGraphs.
Despite beginning a rebuild, White Sox chose to hang onto Robert for at least another year, but his 2025 season has not been ideal for anyone involved. His decline at the plate has become even steeper, slashing .201/.289/.342 and owning the third-worst batting average in MLB among qualified hitters. Though he's tied for fifth in MLB with 25 stolen bases and still plays strong center field defense, he's been worth just 0.5 wins above replacement.
The White Sox intentionally gave him a two-day break in early June, a planned reset designed to make adjustments. It extended to a three-game break after a ball ricocheted off his head in the batting cage. He's also missed time with soft-tissue injuries.
Even with the adversity he's faced this season, last week's All-Star break could have been another chance to reset. But that's now how Robert saw it.
"I don’t have anything else to reset," Robert said on July 9. "Just keep working and if the results aren’t there, keep working."
That approach has led to one of the best stretches of Robert's 2025 season. He's shown speed and plus-defense all year, but his bat may finally be coming around for an extended run. For the White Sox –– and playoff contenders –– it comes at a good time.
The trade deadline is 10 days away, and deals typically come together at a quicker pace after the MLB Draft, which wrapped up last Monday. Robert's value likely isn't what it once was, but trading him would perhaps better align with the direction of the rebuilding organization, which is on pace for its third-straight 100-loss season. The White Sox have a $20 million club option with Robert for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
How does Robert view a potential trade?
"It’s not in my hands. That’s on the people who make decisions and whatever they want to do. ... We don’t really talk about it," Robert said of the White Sox front office. "I just talk with the coaching staff about games and stuff, but nothing besides that."
Robert is two seasons removed from the lone All-Star appearance across his six-year MLB career. But after his recent hot streak, contenders may hope a change of scenery revitalizes the 27-year-old and leads to stronger results.
Robert, meanwhile, is focused on the present.
"I can’t predict that," Robert said. "I’m working hard every day, trying to get results. But at the end of the day, it’s something I can’t predict."
Similarly, Venable is focused on putting his team in the best position to win as the White Sox begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on Monday at 7:35 p.m. ET.
"The only thing, as far as I'm concerned, as far as the trade deadline goes, is just my communication with the players and making sure they're in a good spot," Venable said. "Otherwise, Getzy and the guys will go to work and do their thing."
Venable said he hasn't often had conversations with general manager Chris Getz abotu trades. But at the same time, he knows that time could come soon.
"He'll update me here and there on some things. But truthfully, I don't think anything has been close that is worthy of a conversation really," Venable said. "So I know that that'll change here as we get closer. But there haven't been a lot of in-depth conversations about potential moves."
