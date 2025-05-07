White Sox Prospect Braden Montgomery Succeeding After Promotion
Braden Montgomery continued the strong start to his professional career Tuesday night.
The 22-year-old center fielder hit a pair of two-run home runs in his first two at-bats, leading the High-A Winston-Salem Dash to a 7-5 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Since being promoted to High-A on April 27, Montgomery has had immediate success.
In 30 plate appearances across seven games, he has nine hits, five runs, four doubles, two home runs, six RBI, one stolen base, four walks and seven strikeouts. That's good for a .304/.393/.493/.886 slash line.
The White Sox acquired Montgomery – along with catcher Kyle Teel, infielder Chase Meidroth and pitcher Wikleman Gonzalez – in December as part of a trade for ace pitcher Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox selected Montgomery No. 12 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M, where he posted a 1.187 OPS with 27 home runs in 61 games. He's ranked No. 5 among White Sox prospects and No. 49 in the MLB Pipeline rankings.
White Sox director of player development Paul Janish recently discussed Montgomery's skill set, personality and what he did to earn a promotion early in his professional career.
"Man, his physical setup, just in terms of strong and fast and the way the ball comes off his bat," Janish said Saturday. "He obviously didn't get a chance to go out last year at all due to the [ankle] injury. Kannapolis was where we felt like was a good place for him to get off to a good start, which to his credit he did. One thing to highlight too in talking to Chad Pinder, our manager there, was Braden had good numbers offensively. We saw that, you saw that, it's very easy to diagnose."
"What he was saying was one of the reasons he sticks out and will continue to stick out is some of the context of the clubhouse, the teammate. The way he interacts with teammates but also the teammate that he is, even relative to whatever we perceive his status to be. He treats everybody very well, which we just value a ton here and I think is going to serve him well over time."
"In terms of the production on the field, he proved that he was ready to move. He's in Winston now and off to a good start there in the first few games. With him, just getting him used to the pro season, playing every single day. He's obviously physically in a very good spot but the wear of the season is something everybody has to get used to and that's something that we'll keep an eye on with him."
