Ozzie Guillen Reacts To White Sox Collapse Against Royals
The White Sox led for most of Tuesday's game against the Royals, but a ninth-inning meltdown washed it all away.
Leading by one run, White Sox reliever Cam Booser began the inning with a leadoff walk to Mark Canha. He induced a popup by Drew Waters for what should have been the first out, but the ball hit off second baseman Chase Meidroth's head on its way down. Right fielder Michael A. Taylor had a chance to throw out Canha at second after Meidroth's miscue, but he overthrew second base.
Royals catcher Freddy Fermin laid down a perfect bunt, and Booser couldn't get to it in time to record an out. That loaded the bases with zero outs as the White Sox led by one run. Booser got the first out immediately after with a pop out by Kyle Isbel.
The White Sox had a chance to win the game as Jonathan India hit a ground ball. Shortstop Jacob Amaya made a diving play to field the ball, but his throw to second base was off line and pulled Meidroth off the bag. Instead of a potential game-winning double play, all runners were safe and Canha reached home to tie the game.
Royals All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. sealed the victory with a fly ball to center field, brining home the winning run. Luis Robert Jr. couldn't make the play as he ran toward the warning track, a challenging play but one he's capable of making. Even if he had caught the ball, though, the winning run would have easily tagged up from third to win the game.
The 4-3 loss and ninth-inning collapse elicited some strong comments by former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen during the postgame show on CHSN.
"There's a lot of weird things happening right there," Guillen said. "It's amazing how they were playing early, and all of a sudden in one inning, everything turned around. The pop up, sandlot miss. I just laugh. I don't get mad, the ball hit him right in the head. The ground ball double play, he throws the ball away. A lot of crazy things happened."
"This is ugly. ... You know what, if I was the manager of the White Sox, I'd say, 'Hey, everybody stay on the field. Leave the lights on. We practice 'til 2 o'clock in the morning. Everybody go back to the field, let's go. There's nothing you can do about it. It's just like, 'Oh my God, what is this?'"
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- MEIDROTH'S PLATE DISCIPLINE: Chase Meidroth, the White Sox No. 8 prospect who recently made his MLB debut, has a chase rate far below league average. That approach has helped him find early success in the big leagues. CLICK HERE
- MONTGOMERY TO ARIZONA: The White Sox recently sent No. 4 prospect Colson Montgomery, who’s hitting .149 in Triple-A, to Arizona for individualized work. Director of player development Paul Janish and hitting coach Marcus Thames recently commented on the situation. CLICK HERE
- TAYLOR IMPRESSING IN DOUBLE-A: Grant Taylor was named Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher of the month for March and April after allowing just one earned run in 11.1 innings. CLICK HERE