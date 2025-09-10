Chicago White Sox Prospect Named Southern League Player of the Week
The Double-A Birmingham Barons are pushing for a second straight Southern League championship, and William Bergolla has played a key role in their success.
The team's primary shortstop got off to an especially hot start in September, slashing .526/.545/.737 (10-for-19) with four doubles, nine RBIs, 14 total bases and a 1.282 OPS in five games. That earned Bergolla Southern League Player of the Week honors for Sept. 1-7.
Bergolla, 20, is a 5-foot-9, left-handed hitting middle infielder who's ranked No. 12 among White Sox prospects, per MLB Pipeline. The White Sox acquired him at the 2024 MLB trade deadline line from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks.
Now in his second season in the White Sox organization, Bergolla has thrived on making contact and utilizing his speed on the basepaths. Through 121 games, he's slashing .287/.344/.336/.681 with 19 doubles, 36 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.
While Bergolla has hit just one home across four seasons in the Minor Leagues, he's shown strong plate discipline with 37 walks compared to just 26 strikeouts this season. Across 289 career games in the minors, he has 107 walks and 84 strikeouts. A lack of power may limit Bergolla's ceiling, but MLB.com gives him a 60 grade for hitting and running and a 55 grade for fielding on an 80-grade scale.
Following his strong week, Bergolla will look to keep things rolling down the home stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs. Birmingham has eight regular season games before the regular season concludes on Sept. 19, and they're currently in first place in the Southern League with a 79-54 record.
