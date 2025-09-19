Two White Sox Prospects Named South Atlantic League All-Stars
Development in the minor leagues will play a key role in the White Sox rebuild, and the organization has seen that at various levels this season.
Earlier in the week, two White Sox prospects were recognized for their contributions on the High-A Winston-Salem Dash. Infielders Sam Antonacci and Jeral Perez were named to the South Atlantic League All-Star team, with Antonacci at second base and Perez as the designated hitter.
White Sox director of player development Paul Janish said on Monday that Antonacci had one of the better years in the organization, though it may have been a bit unexpected.
"[Antonacci] would be a guy that if we were having this call 12 months ago, right, we would all just have said, 'Interesting player. He plays hard, et cetera,'" Janish said "But he's put himself on the map."
Antonacci earned the All-Star nod for his play at the High-A level, where he posted an .836 OPS. But upon earning a promotion to the Double-A Birmingham Barons, he's been perhaps just as productive.
Across 217 plate appearances in Double-A, Antonacci has slashed .292/.435/.381/.816 with a home run, eight doubles, 25 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He and the Barons play a crucial Division Series Game 3 on Friday night in pursuit of their second straight Southern League title.
A fifth-round pick in 2024 out of Coastal Carolina, the White Sox have been especially impressed with Antonacci's plate discipline. Ranked No. 11 among White Sox prospects, he has taken 69 walks and been hit by pitch 35 times compared to just 73 strikeouts across all levels of play during his 2025 season.
"It’s funny, we were joking about that this morning with him specifically. Talk about guys being honest and telling us what’s wrong, good luck getting Sam Antonacci telling you something’s hurting him," Janish said. "I’ve seen him a couple of times get hit in the knee to get to first base and the second pitch of the at-bat he’s stealing second. Being serious, he’s got the artform of taking pitches down. Because there is some art to it, as well. He rolls a pitch really well. He doesn’t flinch, he doesn’t get out of the way. By any means necessary, I joke about it, but he’s trying to steal first base."
Prior to his promotion to Double-A in mid-July, Antonacci was teammates with a fellow All-Star in Perez. He was acquired last July in the three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals that also brought Miguel Vargas and infield prospect Alexander Albertus to Chicago.
Spending his entire 2025 season in High-A, Perez slashed .244/.315/.448/.763 with 22 home runs, seven RBIs, 10 stolen bases 44 walks and 112 strikeouts. He's ranked No. 19 among White Sox prospects, per MLB Pipeline.
Janish highlighted Perez as a player who's grown throughout the season, and he's been especially pleased with the infielder finishing strong. Perez had season-high numbers across the board in August, equating to a .936 OPS in 117 plat appearances.
"It's just good to see young players not necessarily see the light at the end of the tunnel and kind of run through the finish line, if that makes sense," Janish said. "And not kind of limp to the finish line."
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- LUIS ROBERT JR.'S FUTURE: White Sox general manager Chris Getz on Wednesday revealed his plans for Robert heading into the 2026 season. CLICK HERE
- PEREZ INJURED, TAYLOR RETURNS: Starting pitcher Martín Pérez experienced left shoulder soreness during Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and reliever Grant Taylor returned from a groin strain. CLICK HERE
- WILL WHITE SOX SPEND IN FREE AGENCY?: General manager Chris Getz spoke Wednesday in Chicago about the positive steps the White Sox have taken in the second half and what that means for future seasons. CLICK HERE