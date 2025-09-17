Martín Pérez Leaves White Sox Game With Injury; Grant Taylor Returns
CHICAGO –– White Sox veteran left-hander Martín Pérez left Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with a left shoulder injury.
He felt it in the second inning, but thought it was just sore and that he could handle it. But with two outs in the fourth inning, Pérez delivered a pitch to Jackson Holliday an immediately indicated that something was wrong. He raised his hands to call timeout, then signaled to the dugout.
After a quick discussion, Pérez left the game with an athletic trainer. White Sox manager Will Venable said there is nothing initially overly concerning, but Pérez will get an MRI Thursday.
"I just feel sore," Pérez said. "And I don’t want that moment, I’m not going to force anything. I don’t want to get hurt again and have surgery or something. I was trying to be smart because if I keep pushing I’m going to hurt my elbow too. It was a great time for me to tell them to take me out. I was not feeling good."
Pérez finished with 3.2 innings, five hits, three earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. He allowed an RBI single to Jeremiah Jackson, whose sharp ground ball was deflected by third baseman Miguel Vargas and ruled a hit. The game-winning hit turned out to be a two-run home run by Dylan Beavers off Pérez's sinker in the fourth inning.
The injury is especially unfortunate given that Pérez was out from April 18 to Aug. 13 due to a left flexor tendon strain.
"I don’t feel bad because I was working hard all year. I think this last month and a half, I was doing my thing and I was doing my best to win the game with the team," Pérez said. "This is a situation you just can’t control. I might be tired a little bit because I was throwing a lot for my last five or six outings, but there was nothing I’m going to feel too bad because I know my body and it’s nothing too bad."
"Just maybe rest a little bit. I’ll be ready for next year. I think I can go three or four more years. I know it’s not good to finish on the [injured list], but everybody knows what I can do when I’m on the mound. Hopefully it’s nothing bad and can have a good offseason."
Wednesday marked his seventh outing since returning from injury. And when healthy, he's been a solid addition to the rotation in his first year with the White Sox, posting a 3.54 ERA in 56 innings.
A 14-year MLB veteran, he's also provided leadership for an otherwise young team.
"It's tough for him, for everybody in the clubhouse. He's a leader, having been around for a while," rookie catcher Edgar Quero said. "It's tough. It's part of the game. I hope he gets well soon."
With a 3-1 win Wednesday at Rate Field, the Orioles handed the White Sox their sixth straight loss and eighth in their last 10 games. That dropped the White Sox record to 57-96, and its the first time in franchise history they've gone winless against Baltimore.
In more positive news, rookie right-hander Grant Taylor pitched for the first time since suffering a right groin strain on Sept. 10. He walked the first batter on five pitches, then struck out three straight. He seemed to be back to normal as his fastball maxed out at 100 mph.
"It was really nice to see," Venable said. "After he walks the first batter, to see him settle down, get in the zone. Saw the velo tick up. Feel like it was a really good outing for him, nice outing to build off."
