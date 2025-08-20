Chicago White Sox Swap Pitchers In Latest Roster Move
The Chicago White Sox starting rotation and bullpen has been in flux throughout August, and that continued Wednesday.
The team placed right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain and recalled right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte. After claiming Peguero off waivers from Milwaukee on Aug. 3, he allowed three runs across two innings and two appearances.
It's been a rookie season full of changes for Gonzalez, 23, who rejoins the White Sox for his fourth stint in the Major Leagues. After beginning the year in Double-A, he has moved between Triple-A and the big leagues throughout June, July and August.
Gonzalez has made five relief appearances with the White Sox, spanning eight innings with four hits, two earned runs, four walks and six strikeouts. The White Sox acquired the Venezuelan pitcher from the Red Sox in December as part of the Garrett Crochet trade.
After the White Sox optioned Gonzalez back down to Triple-A on Aug. 10, manager Will Venable shared positive comments regarding Gonzalez and explained the roster move was a result of needing to replenish the pitching staff.
"Wikelman was outstanding, three innings in those two outings the last couple days where he filled up the zone. His stuff was crisp and did a really nice job," Venable said. "Just one of those situations where it's not performance-based, [Gonzalez and Bryan Hudson] earned more opportunity here. Just again with the bullpen usage and where we're at, we just had to get some fresh arms."
This roster move goes into effect ahead of Wednesday's 6:15 p.m. CT series finale against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta. Left-hander Martín Pérez is set to make his first start and second appearance for the White Sox since returning from an elbow injury that held him out since April. He'll go up against Atlanta's right-handed rookie Hurston Waldrep.
In other news, rookie infielder Colson Montgomery is also back in the starting lineup, batting fifth and playing shortstop, after leaving Monday's game with left side soreness. Since going on an incredible run with 10 home runs in an 18-game span, Montgomery has cooled off lately with a 3-for-24 stretch in his last six games.
