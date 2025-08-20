Recent White Sox Trade Acquisition Hits 20th Home Run In Minor Leagues
A three-team trade in July of 2024 always represented a long-term play for the White Sox.
That's especially true compared to the win-now Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired Michael Kopech and Tommy Edman on their way to the 2024 World Series title. The St. Louis Cardinals have found themselves in no-man's land just over a year later, sitting five games out of the playoffs and with Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham having joined different organizations.
Just one player the White Sox acquired in the trade has made his Major League debut, Miguel Vargas, who's slashing .231/.307/.397 with 13 home runs this season. The other two –– infield prospects Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus sent to the White Sox from the Dodgers –– have a long way to go to reach the big leagues.
But Perez, spending the entire 2025 season with the High-A Winston-Salem Dash, hit a notable benchmark on Tuesday. In the third inning of a 5-1 victory, Perez slugged his 20th home run of the season. It also marked the 100th hit of the 20-year-old's fourth professional season.
Perez has caught fire of late, producing the best month of his 2025 season. Following Tuesday's performance, he's batting .396 in August with a 1.110 OPS, four home runs and 11 RBIs in 64 plate appearances. For the season, he's batting .241 with a .765 OPS.
When the White Sox traded for Perez, he was ranked No. 17 among Dodgers prospects. The 6-foot Dominican middle infielder now ranks No. 21 among White Sox prospects, per the MLB Pipeline rankings. As the White Sox continue to rebuild, Perez's recent hot streak is a sign of progress.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- WHITE SOX SQUANDER BIG LEAD: The White Sox bullpen allowed seven runs in an 11-10 loss to the Braves. CLICK HERE
- BALDWIN'S PROGRESS: The 24-year-old utility man leads the White Sox in several offensive categories in recent weeks. CLICK HERE
- INJURY UPDATE: Colson Montgomery was removed from Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves with left side soreness. CLICK HERE