CHSN, WCIU To Simulcast 7 Chicago White Sox Games, Including Crosstown Classic
Seven Chicago White Sox games will be simulcast on Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) and WCIU, The U, during the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.
These games will also continue to be available on CHSN’s existing platforms, including Xfinity, DIRECTV, U-Verse, Fubo, Astound TV and the CHSN app. WCIU, The U is seen on Channel 26.1, YouTube TV, Xfinity 183/1026, Astound TV 6, Dish 26, DirecTV 26, Spectrum Charter 22/616, U-Verse 10/1010, and Fubo.
Here's the full list of games, with all times Central.
- Friday, July 25 – 6:40 PM – vs. Chicago Cubs
- Saturday, July 26 – 6:10 PM – vs. Chicago Cubs
- Sunday, July 27 – 1:10 PM – vs. Chicago Cubs
- Friday, August 8 – 6:40 PM – vs. Cleveland Guardians
- Friday, August 22 – 6:40 PM – vs. Minnesota Twins
- Friday, August 29 – 6:40 PM – vs. New York Yankees
- Friday, September 19 – 6:40 PM – vs. San Diego Padres
The simulcast includes White Sox Countdown Live pregame coverage and White Sox Postgame Live. Five of the seven games will feature CHSN's Friday Night All Access broadcasts, which includes behind-the-scenes coverage, mic’d-up players, in-game clubhouse access, and exclusive camera angles that bring fans closer to the action and personality of the team.
“This partnership is a great opportunity to showcase the quality of our game broadcasts, especially our Friday Night All Access coverage to an even wider audience,” Jason Coyle, CHSN President, said. “We’re proud of what we’ve built at CHSN, and there’s no better stage than Crosstown weekend to team up with WCIU.”
"Weigel looks forward to broadcasting the White Sox on over-the-air television, expanding the opportunities for Chicago fans to watch CHSN’s excellent coverage,” Steve Farber, senior vice president of Weigel, said.
