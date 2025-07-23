MLB Insider Shares Chicago White Sox Trade Deadline Possibilities
The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching on July 31, but there hasn't been much action around the league so far. With a 36-66 record, the rebuilding White Sox have long been expected to sell at the deadline.
Manager Will Venable is bracing for roster changes, though on Monday in Tampa, Fla. he didn't sense anything was imminent based on his conversations with general manager Chris Getz.
"He'll update me here and there on some things. But truthfully, I don't think anything has been close that is worthy of a conversation really," Venable said. "So I know that that'll change here as we get closer. But there haven't been a lot of in-depth conversations about potential moves."
The players, even a rookie like Colson Montgomery, aren't naive to the fact that they'll have a few new teammates in about a week.
"We all know what's coming up, the deadline and things like that," Montgomery said Tuesday. "But I think we've all done a really good job of kind of just keeping our head down and playing one night at a time. That's what our coaches tell us, is you're just playing for tonight. You're playing to win tonight, and whatever happens happens. It's a business. They gotta do what they gotta do, but everyone here is on the same page and I think that's why we're having success."
ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan published a trade deadline preview on Wednesday, which detailed potential moves for all 30 teams. He listed the White Sox biggest need as "pretty much everything" and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. as their "best asset."
Robert has had a rough year at the plate, slashing .206/.292/.344. But he's on a season-high eight-game hit streak, has stolen 25 bases and still plays strong center field defense. That may provide teams with a bit of hope that he can get closer to his 2023 All-Star form. Passan listed the Padres as the best fit for Robert, and mentioned the Mets and Phillies as other suitors.
"Robert's surge over the last week has impressed scouts and defibrillated his trade value, which for most of the season had cratered," Passan wrote. "The White Sox don't want to move him for a reduced return, though, which leaves the outfielder in trade limbo. He won't fetch what he would have two years ago; he also isn't the sort of player a team deals for a middling prospect. The upside is too palpable."
It may be more likely that a greater amount of trades come from the pitching staff. Adrian Houser has a 1.89 ERA since signing with the White Sox on May 20, while Steven Wilson and Dan Altavilla have been reliable bullpen arms with ERA's of 1.99 and 1.54, respectively. Cam Booser was activated from the injured list on July 13 and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, but Passan mentioned him as a trade candidate, too.
"Right-hander Adrian Houser has been a bonanza of a signing by Chicago and will be a nice fallback plan for teams that whiff on higher-end starting pitching," Passan wrote. "Right-handers Steven Wilson and Dan Altavilla have performed well enough for teams to have an interest, though neither's FIP matches his ERA, which tempers the enthusiasm. Cam Booser has excellent stuff and would be a nice under-the-radar addition -- particularly in a market lacking left-handed relief help."
The last name included was outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who's second on the team with 11 home runs and third with 37 RBIs. But he's worth just 0.2 wins above replacement, which ranks 69th among outfielders with at least 250 plate appearance, and has a contract that teams may not be willing to fully take on.
"As much as the White Sox would love to move Andrew Benintendi, he's owed another $5 million-plus this year and $31 million more for the next two seasons. The only way he moves is via a massive pay-down," Passan wrote.
