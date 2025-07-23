South Side Hit Pen

Chicago White Sox Sign All 20 MLB Draft Picks, 3 Undrafted Free Agents

Along with its 20-player draft class, the White Sox signed three undrafted free agents out of college: Jackson Nove, James Taussig and Steven Lancia.

Jack Ankony

Kentucky Wildcats pitcher Jackson Nove (43) throws against the NC State Wolfpack at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha.
Kentucky Wildcats pitcher Jackson Nove (43) throws against the NC State Wolfpack at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The White Sox announced Wednesday they have signed their entire 20-player class from the 2025 MLB Draft.

The group is highlighted by No. 10 overall pick Billy Carlson, 18, a shortstop from Corona High School in California. In 31 games as a senior, he slashed .365/.517/.647 with four doubles, six home runs, 34
RBI and 33 runs scored. At 6-foot-1 and185 pounds, he was named the top defensive player in the 2025 class by Perfect Game and ranked third in their top-100 national rankings.

Here's the full class.

Chicago White Sox 2025 MLB Draft class.
Chicago White Sox 2025 MLB Draft class. / Screenshot via White Sox news release

For an in-depth breakdown of all 20 picks, with insight from White Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley, CLICK HERE.

According to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, Carlson signed for $6,235,900, second-round pick Jaden Fauske signed for $2,997,500, third-round pick Kyle Lodise signed for $925,000 and fourth-round pick Landon Hodge signed for $1,097,500.

The class also includes three new names who signed with the White Sox as undrafted free agents out of college: Jackson Nove, James Taussig and Steven Lancia.

Nove is a left-handed pitcher from the University of Kentucky. In 2025, he pitched 38 innings out of the bullpen and recorded a 4.26 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP with 18 walks and 54 strikeouts.

Taussig is a left-handed hitting outfielder from UTSA, where he slashed .344/.441/.579 across 239 plate appearances with 10 home runs, 14 doubles, 65 RBIs, four stolen bases, 28 walks and 41 strikeouts. He was named AAC first-team all-conference and Austin Regional most outstanding player during the 2025 NCAA Tournament, helping UTSA upset the No. 2 overall seed Texas Longhorns.

Lancia is a right-handed hitting catcher from UT-Rio Grande Valley. Across 211 plate appearances in 2025, he slashed .335/.436/.506 with five home runs, 45 RBIs, four stolen bases, 32 walks and 33 strikeouts. He was named to the first team All-Southland Conference and earned All-Defensive team honors while leading the SLC and ranking third in the NCAA with a 41.19% caught stealing percentage.

Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is the beat writer for “Chicago White Sox on SI.” He has been with the Sports Illustrated network since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @ankony_jack

