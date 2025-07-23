Chicago White Sox Sign All 20 MLB Draft Picks, 3 Undrafted Free Agents
The White Sox announced Wednesday they have signed their entire 20-player class from the 2025 MLB Draft.
The group is highlighted by No. 10 overall pick Billy Carlson, 18, a shortstop from Corona High School in California. In 31 games as a senior, he slashed .365/.517/.647 with four doubles, six home runs, 34
RBI and 33 runs scored. At 6-foot-1 and185 pounds, he was named the top defensive player in the 2025 class by Perfect Game and ranked third in their top-100 national rankings.
Here's the full class.
For an in-depth breakdown of all 20 picks, with insight from White Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley, CLICK HERE.
According to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, Carlson signed for $6,235,900, second-round pick Jaden Fauske signed for $2,997,500, third-round pick Kyle Lodise signed for $925,000 and fourth-round pick Landon Hodge signed for $1,097,500.
The class also includes three new names who signed with the White Sox as undrafted free agents out of college: Jackson Nove, James Taussig and Steven Lancia.
Nove is a left-handed pitcher from the University of Kentucky. In 2025, he pitched 38 innings out of the bullpen and recorded a 4.26 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP with 18 walks and 54 strikeouts.
Taussig is a left-handed hitting outfielder from UTSA, where he slashed .344/.441/.579 across 239 plate appearances with 10 home runs, 14 doubles, 65 RBIs, four stolen bases, 28 walks and 41 strikeouts. He was named AAC first-team all-conference and Austin Regional most outstanding player during the 2025 NCAA Tournament, helping UTSA upset the No. 2 overall seed Texas Longhorns.
Lancia is a right-handed hitting catcher from UT-Rio Grande Valley. Across 211 plate appearances in 2025, he slashed .335/.436/.506 with five home runs, 45 RBIs, four stolen bases, 32 walks and 33 strikeouts. He was named to the first team All-Southland Conference and earned All-Defensive team honors while leading the SLC and ranking third in the NCAA with a 41.19% caught stealing percentage.
