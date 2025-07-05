Colson Montgomery Makes Highlight Reel Catch In MLB Debut With Chicago White Sox
The Rockies threatened to break a scoreless tie, as Ryan Ritter's blooper tracked toward shallow left field with runners on the corners and two outs in the second inning,
But White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery, in his MLB debut on Friday at Coors Field, ranged back and made an over-the-shoulder catch while falling to the grass.
"He hit it, and I knew he kind of hit it pretty soft. I didn't really get the best jump on it, honestly. I kind of slipped I think. And then, I tried just doing a normal kind of over-the-shoulder catch," Montgomery said in a video on MLB.com. "But then, I don't know, my body kind of got turned over. And then, I guess it was kind of –– I don't even know how I caught it to be honest."
Batting seventh and playing shortstop, Montgomery had a busy day from the first pitch. Rockies leadoff hitter Tyler Freeman hit a hard ground ball to Montgomery, who gloved it up the middle and threw to first for a routine out.
In the top of the second, Montgomery made some unique baseball history. After patiently working a 3-2 count, he hit a soft ground ball to the second baseman. It initially appeared to be an out, but Montgomery was granted first base as the umpire called for catcher interference on Hunter Goodman, whose mitt collided with Montgomery's bat.
That made Montgomery the first player in the expansion era (since 1961) to reach base on catchers interference in his first MLB plate appearance, per Elias.
Montgomery came up in a big spot in the fourth inning, but a broken-bat line drive found the glove of Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia for the second out. Michael A. Taylor came through with a two-RBI single in the next at-bat, giving the White Sox a 2-0 lead.
Edgar Quero hit the first home run of his major league career to put the White Sox ahead 3-2 in the sixth. In his third at-bat, Montgomery struck out on a slider outside the zone. He got one more opportunity in the eighth and worked a seven-pitch walk against Rockies reliever Zach Agnos. Montgomery finished the game 0-for-2 with one walk, a strikeout and a catcher interference while playing solid defense at shortstop.
"It was awesome. Honestly, after the first ground ball that I got at the beginning of the game, the game finds you," Montgomery said of his debut. "So once I got that ground ball, I kind of settled in pretty quick. Then going to my first at-bat, I thought I was seeing the ball pretty well, had good ABs. I don't know, I was pretty happy with it."
Montgomery, ranked No. 5 among White Sox prospects and No. 95 in the MLB Pipeline, is the 11th player to make his major league debut with the White Sox this season, tied for second-most in MLB. Getting a chance to reunite with fellow rookies who began the season in Triple-A, like Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth and Edgar Quero, added to the excitement of Montgomery's debut, a 3-2 White Sox victory.
"My favorite part was just getting on the bus and seeing the guys again," Montgomery said. "I was kind of refreshing. You know, I love the guys down in Charlotte, but these were the guys that were with me in spring training and this is where you're trying to win games and trying to do the best for your organization. Just seeing them was just really refreshing, and I'd say that was when – like I said earlier – I just kind of calmed things down and slowed things down becuase these guys are my buddies."
