Chicago White Sox Designate Vinny Capra For Assignment
Changes are coming to the White Sox infield ahead of Friday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies at 8:10 p.m. CT at Coors Field.
The team announced Friday it has designated infielder Vinny Capra for assignment. The move came as a result of breaking news from Thursday night that infield prospect Colson Montgomery has been promoted from Triple-A to the major league team.
Capra played 23 games with the White Sox, who claimed the 28-year-old infielder off waivers in May from the Milwaukee Brewers. He was a versatile and reliable defender at shortstop, second base and third base, but slashed .190/.205/.238 with two doubles, two RBIs, one stolen base, one walk and 10 strikeouts in 46 plate appearances.
So, what does this mean for the White Sox infield?
Montgomery played 50 of 55 games at shortstop during his time in Triple-A this season, so he figures to slot into that role primarily. The White Sox also have a capable shortstop in Chase Meidroth, who will likely slide over and be a plus-defender at second base. Other infielders like Lenyn Sosa, Josh Rojas and Miguel Vargas can play multiple defensive positions, giving the White Sox plenty of flexibility.
Brooks Baldwin could also step into an infield position, though he's played all three games in center field since being promoted from Triple-A. That will likely continue to be the case as long as center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is on the injured list.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- ALL-STAR CANDIDATES?: The full 2025 MLB All-Star rosters will be revealed on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the White Sox top candidates. CLICK HERE
- INFAMOUS RECORD AT RISK: The White Sox lost 121 games in 2024, the most in MLB's modern era, but the Colorado Rockies may overtake them after just one season. CLICK HERE
- MONTGOMERY CALLED UP: Montgomery is set to make his major league debut on July 4 against the Colorado Rockies. CLICK HERE