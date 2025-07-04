Who Could Represent The Chicago White Sox In 2025 MLB All-Star Game?
MLB announced starters for the 2025 All-Star game on Wednesday, and the American League team did not feature any members of the Chicago White Sox.
That did not come as a surprise, as just one player ranked in the top 10 at their position in the most recent fan vote standings – designated hitter Mike Tauchman. The starting pitcher has not been named yet, but here's how the AL will begin the game.
While the White Sox don't have a starter this year, all 30 MLB teams automatically get at least one player on the All-Star roster. That will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.
So who could represent the White Sox?
For a while, rookie right-handed pitcher Shane Smith seemed to be the leading choice. He had a sparkling 2.37 through his first 13 starts, but Smith has given up at least five earned runs in three straight starts against the Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Dodgers, raising his ERA to 3.86.
The White Sox have not yet listed a starter for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies, but it's Smith's turn in the rotation, unless they opt for a bullpen day. That would be a chance to get back on track against an offense that ranks 26th in MLB in runs.
Smith still leads White Sox pitchers with 1.3 wins above replacement, and has a solid body of work that could be enough for an All-Star selection. He'd become the second player in MLB history to make the All-Star team in the year following his Rule 5 Draft selection, joining Dan Uggla in 2006 with the Florida Marlins.
Adrian Houser is another starting pitcher who could get an All-Star nod, as he's posted a 1.90 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. Holding Houser back could be the fact that he's started just seven games and pitched 42.2 innings. He began the season in Triple-A and signed a free agent contract with the White Sox on May 20. Comparatively, Smith has pitched 79.1 innings. Relievers like Steven Wilson (1.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP) and Mike Vasil (2.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP) may also warrant consideration.
Tauchman received the most love of any White Sox player from MLB fans. He came in at No. 9 among designated hitters in the latest fan vote, updated on June 26. Despite playing in just 35 of 87 games this season due to injury, Tauchman is second among White Sox position players with 0.7 wins above replacement. The 34-year-old is slashing .264/.354/.440, good for the second-highest OPS of his career.
Rookie shortstop and second baseman Chase Meidroth leads the team with 1.0 wins above replacement. His .346 on-base percentage is second to only Tauchman among active White Sox players with at least 100 plate appearances. He's also played solid defense and stolen 11 bases.
Andrew Benintendi and Miguel Vargas are tied for the team lead with 10 home runs, along with 33 and 34 RBIs, respectively, though both players have batting averages below .235 and OPS below .730.
Lenyn Sosa has been perhaps the most consistent hitter and he's tied for the team lead of 68 hits with Vargas. Sosa's batting average is 49 points higher than Vargas', but he's further back with just six home runs. Kyle Teel has made an immediate jump to fourth among active White Sox hitters with 0.5 wins above replacement despite playing just 18 games.
There's no obvious choice to become the White Sox All-Star representative, leaving a tough decision ahead of Sunday's announcement.
