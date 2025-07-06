White Sox React With Sadness, Share Memories After Passing of Ex-Closer Bobby Jenks
Condolences poured in from the Chicago White Sox family and beyond on Saturday as the team shared the news of the death of Bobby Jenks, their former All-Star closer and member of the 2005 World Series-winning team.
He died on Friday in Portugal, where he had been living with his wife, Eleni Tzitzivacos, and their two children. He was 44, and his cause of death was a rare stomach cancer. He had four other children from his previous marriage.
Jenks joined the White Sox at age 24, called up from Double-A Birmingham where he had 19 saves in 32 appearances. That debut came 20 years ago this week -- July 6, 2005.
Ozzie Guillen, the manager of that team, and AJ Pierzynski, the catcher, shared their memories of Jenks on the White Sox pregame show, "Sox Countdown Live," on Saturday before the team played the Colorado Rockies.
"When I heard the news this morning, it was like wow," Guillen said. "Everything went through my mind, from the first day I met him to the last out (of the World Series) to the last time I played golf with him last year."
And even though those close to Jenks knew there was no cure for his form of cancer, Guillen said the news was difficult to hear.
"You know, it still hits you hard. Most of the players I’m taking to now, they are like crushed."
Among them was Pierzynski.
"It’s hard to fathom that we’re not going to see him next week. It’s devastating. Honestly, it’s devasting news." said Pierzynski, who was on the receiving end of many 100 mph pitches from the closer.
"It’s a sad day for the White Sox family amd more importantly for his family. ... Everyone knew this was kind of happening. But when it hits you, it hits you.”
Jenks was known as a prankster in the clubhouse, and Guillen said the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder was a gentle giant. He didn't possess the nasty snarl of a typical closer.
“He had an unbelievable heart. To me he was just a big baby boy," Guillen said.
Teammates and others rememberedJenks on social media.
"Rip Big Bobby Jenks! So sad to hear this news, unreal," Hall of Fame member Frank Thomas posted to X. "Your presence and confidence was unmatched in that 2005 Clubhouse. You were a young player that competed at the highest level. Unfazed by the Big moments. God Bless your family! "
A White Sox fan, Chance the Rapper, shared his thoughts, too. He was born and raised in Chicago.
"Heartbreaking hearing of the passing of Bobby Jenks," he posted to X. "I watched him as a kid had his jersey and every thing. God bless him and his family this is so sad #legend."
Jenks pitched for the White Sox from 2005 to 2010 and played his final season in 2011 with the Red Sox. A two-time All-Star, he saved 173 games for Chicago, including four games in the 2005 postseason.
The World Series anniversary celebration will consist of a weekend of activities July 11-13 at Rate Field when the White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians.