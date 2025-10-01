South Side Hit Pen

Former White Sox Players Featured Prominently In 2025 MLB Playoffs

Garrett Crochet picked up a win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday, while Dylan Cease and Carlos Rodon are scheduled to start elimination games on Wednesday. Here's the full list of former White Sox in the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws against the New York Yankees during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
CHICAGO –– With the White Sox having missed the MLB playoffs for a fourth consecutive season, fans have a few options when it comes to taking in the postseason.

Do you hop on the bandwagon of a new team, and if so, how do you choose? Is an underdog story like the Cincinnati Reds easier to get behind, or are the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers a fun team to root for after grinding through a 60-102 White Sox season?

Or do you watch simply for the love of the game? Some may look up which players are impending free agents and hope they come to the south side next season. Others may root against the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs, American League Central division foes, or be done with baseball altogether and move on to football season.

Another common strategy could be to root for players, specifically former White Sox who are excelling with their new teams. If that's your choice, the first day of the 2025 MLB playoffs provided some real excitement.

Former White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet –– who was traded to the Boston Red Sox in December for Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez –– tossed an absolute gem in a 3-1 win over the New York Yankees. Across 7.2 innings, he allowed just four hits and one earned run while striking out 11 batters and walking none.

Moving forward, there'll be more opportunities to support former White Sox, as Dylan Cease takes the mound Wednesday at Wrigley Field at 2:08 p.m. CT facing elimination against the Chicago Cubs. Later on at 5:08 p.m. CT, Carlos Rodon is scheduled to start for the New York Yankees, who trail the Red Sox 0-1 in the tree-game Wild Card Series after Crochet's dominant performance.

Plenty more former White Sox players will be featured during the 2025 MLB Playoffs, and below is the complete list. Playoff rosters for teams that received a bye to the division series have not been announced, so some of these players may not be participating.

Others on this list are injured, and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Erick Fedde, for example, was designated for assignment on Sunday but cleared waivers and was outrighted to Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate.

So if you're a White Sox fan looking for a rooting interest in the 2025 MLB playoffs, here's a guide to do so.

Player, Team

2025 statistics

Year(s) on White Sox

LHP Carlos Rodon, NYY

195.1 IP, 3.09 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 203 K, 4.6 bWAR, All-Star

2015-21

LHP Tim Hill, NYY

67 IP, 3.09 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 K, 1.1 bWAR

2024

OF Austin Slater, NYY

.216/.270/.372/.642, 5 HR, 13 RBI

2025

RHP Chris Bassitt, TOR

170.1 IP, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 166 K, 2.1 bWAR

2014

RHP Ryan Burr, TOR (injured)

2 IP, 0.0 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3 K, 0.1 bWAR

2018-22

LHP Garrett Crochet, BOS

205.1 IP, 2.59 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 255 K, 6.3 bWAR, All-Star

2020-24

INF Romy Gonzalez, BOS

.305/.343/.483/.826 9 HR, 53 RBI, 2.0 bWAR

2021-23

RHP Lucas Giolito, BOS (injured)

145 IP, 3.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 121 K, 2.1 bWAR

2017-23

RHP Liam Hendriks, BOS (injured)

13.2 IP, 6.59 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 12 K, -0.3 bWAR

2021-23

RHP Tommy Kahnle, DET

63 IP, 4.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 50 K, -0.1 bWAR

2016-17

RHP Gregory Santos, SEA (injured)

7 IP, 5.14 ERA, 2.28 WHIP, -0.3 bWAR

2023

RHP Aaron Civale, CHC

102 IP, 4.85 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 88 K, 0.1 bWAR

2025

RHP Michael Soroka, CHC

89.2 IP, 4.52 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 95 K, 0.6 bWAR

2024

RHP Brad Keller, CHC

69.2 IP, 2.07 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 75 K, 1.5 bWAR

2024

C Reese McGuire, CHC

.226/.245/.444/.688, 9 HR, 24 RBI, 0.3 bWAR

2022

LHP Jose Quintana, MIL

131.2 IP, 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 89 K, 1.4 bWAR

2012-17

1B Andrew Vaughn, MIL

.254/.307/.411/.719, 14 HR, 65 RBI, -0.4 bWAR

2021-25

LHP Tanner Banks, PHI

67.1 IP, 3.07 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 61 K, 1.7 bWAR

2022-24

RHP David Robertson, PHI

17.2 IP, 4.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 22 K, 0.2 bWAR

2015-17

RHP Michael Kopech, LAD

11 IP, 2.45 ERA, 1.72 WHIP,

2018-24

RHP Dylan Cease, SDP

168 IP, 4.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 215 K, 1.1 bWAR

2019-23

OF Gavin Sheets, SDP

.252/.317/.429/.746, 19 HR, 71 RBI, 0.7 bWAR

2021-24

C Martin Maldonado, SDP

.119/.174/.230/.403, 4 HR, 11 RBI, -1.3 bWAR

2024

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox

  • COACHING STAFF CHANGES: Four members of the manager Will Venable's 2025 coaching staff will not return to the White Sox next season. CLICK HERE
  • REFLECTING ON TEAM, INDIVIDUAL STATS: The White Sox ranked near the bottom of many team statistics this season, but a few individual performances provide optimism for the rebuilding organization. CLICK HERE
  • SMITH ENDS ON HIGH NOTE: White Sox rookie All-Star Shane Smith put together one of his best outings of the season in Sunday's regular season finale against the Washington Nationals. CLICK HERE
  • BONEMER REFLECTS ON SEASON: 2024 second-round pick Caleb Bonemer is pleased with winning MVP of the Carolina League, but he's hungry to achieve more after his first professional season. CLICK HERE
Published
