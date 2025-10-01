Former White Sox Players Featured Prominently In 2025 MLB Playoffs
CHICAGO –– With the White Sox having missed the MLB playoffs for a fourth consecutive season, fans have a few options when it comes to taking in the postseason.
Do you hop on the bandwagon of a new team, and if so, how do you choose? Is an underdog story like the Cincinnati Reds easier to get behind, or are the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers a fun team to root for after grinding through a 60-102 White Sox season?
Or do you watch simply for the love of the game? Some may look up which players are impending free agents and hope they come to the south side next season. Others may root against the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs, American League Central division foes, or be done with baseball altogether and move on to football season.
Another common strategy could be to root for players, specifically former White Sox who are excelling with their new teams. If that's your choice, the first day of the 2025 MLB playoffs provided some real excitement.
Former White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet –– who was traded to the Boston Red Sox in December for Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez –– tossed an absolute gem in a 3-1 win over the New York Yankees. Across 7.2 innings, he allowed just four hits and one earned run while striking out 11 batters and walking none.
Moving forward, there'll be more opportunities to support former White Sox, as Dylan Cease takes the mound Wednesday at Wrigley Field at 2:08 p.m. CT facing elimination against the Chicago Cubs. Later on at 5:08 p.m. CT, Carlos Rodon is scheduled to start for the New York Yankees, who trail the Red Sox 0-1 in the tree-game Wild Card Series after Crochet's dominant performance.
Plenty more former White Sox players will be featured during the 2025 MLB Playoffs, and below is the complete list. Playoff rosters for teams that received a bye to the division series have not been announced, so some of these players may not be participating.
Others on this list are injured, and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Erick Fedde, for example, was designated for assignment on Sunday but cleared waivers and was outrighted to Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate.
So if you're a White Sox fan looking for a rooting interest in the 2025 MLB playoffs, here's a guide to do so.
Player, Team
2025 statistics
Year(s) on White Sox
LHP Carlos Rodon, NYY
195.1 IP, 3.09 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 203 K, 4.6 bWAR, All-Star
2015-21
LHP Tim Hill, NYY
67 IP, 3.09 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 K, 1.1 bWAR
2024
OF Austin Slater, NYY
.216/.270/.372/.642, 5 HR, 13 RBI
2025
RHP Chris Bassitt, TOR
170.1 IP, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 166 K, 2.1 bWAR
2014
RHP Ryan Burr, TOR (injured)
2 IP, 0.0 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3 K, 0.1 bWAR
2018-22
LHP Garrett Crochet, BOS
205.1 IP, 2.59 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 255 K, 6.3 bWAR, All-Star
2020-24
INF Romy Gonzalez, BOS
.305/.343/.483/.826 9 HR, 53 RBI, 2.0 bWAR
2021-23
RHP Lucas Giolito, BOS (injured)
145 IP, 3.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 121 K, 2.1 bWAR
2017-23
RHP Liam Hendriks, BOS (injured)
13.2 IP, 6.59 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 12 K, -0.3 bWAR
2021-23
RHP Tommy Kahnle, DET
63 IP, 4.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 50 K, -0.1 bWAR
2016-17
RHP Gregory Santos, SEA (injured)
7 IP, 5.14 ERA, 2.28 WHIP, -0.3 bWAR
2023
RHP Aaron Civale, CHC
102 IP, 4.85 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 88 K, 0.1 bWAR
2025
RHP Michael Soroka, CHC
89.2 IP, 4.52 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 95 K, 0.6 bWAR
2024
RHP Brad Keller, CHC
69.2 IP, 2.07 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 75 K, 1.5 bWAR
2024
C Reese McGuire, CHC
.226/.245/.444/.688, 9 HR, 24 RBI, 0.3 bWAR
2022
LHP Jose Quintana, MIL
131.2 IP, 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 89 K, 1.4 bWAR
2012-17
1B Andrew Vaughn, MIL
.254/.307/.411/.719, 14 HR, 65 RBI, -0.4 bWAR
2021-25
LHP Tanner Banks, PHI
67.1 IP, 3.07 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 61 K, 1.7 bWAR
2022-24
RHP David Robertson, PHI
17.2 IP, 4.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 22 K, 0.2 bWAR
2015-17
RHP Michael Kopech, LAD
11 IP, 2.45 ERA, 1.72 WHIP,
2018-24
RHP Dylan Cease, SDP
168 IP, 4.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 215 K, 1.1 bWAR
2019-23
OF Gavin Sheets, SDP
.252/.317/.429/.746, 19 HR, 71 RBI, 0.7 bWAR
2021-24
C Martin Maldonado, SDP
.119/.174/.230/.403, 4 HR, 11 RBI, -1.3 bWAR
2024
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- COACHING STAFF CHANGES: Four members of the manager Will Venable's 2025 coaching staff will not return to the White Sox next season. CLICK HERE
- REFLECTING ON TEAM, INDIVIDUAL STATS: The White Sox ranked near the bottom of many team statistics this season, but a few individual performances provide optimism for the rebuilding organization. CLICK HERE
- SMITH ENDS ON HIGH NOTE: White Sox rookie All-Star Shane Smith put together one of his best outings of the season in Sunday's regular season finale against the Washington Nationals. CLICK HERE
- BONEMER REFLECTS ON SEASON: 2024 second-round pick Caleb Bonemer is pleased with winning MVP of the Carolina League, but he's hungry to achieve more after his first professional season. CLICK HERE