Reflecting On 2025 White Sox Team Statistics And Individual Leaders
The White Sox wrapped up the 2025 season on Sunday in dominant fashion, defeating the Washington Nationals 8-0. Rookie All-Star Shane Smith tossed six shutout innings, while Miguel Vargas, Brooks Baldwin and Dominic Fletcher each homered.
With the win, the White Sox finished 60-102, their third straight 100-loss season but a 19-game improvement from last season. Beyond the wins and losses, several of their top prospects debuted and played key roles in the second half of the season.
Here's a closer look at the team's statistical leaders, with some analysis on what it means for the White Sox moving forward.
Team hitting stats
Statistic
MLB Ranking
Runs: 647
27th
Home Runs: 165
23rd
Batting average: .232
27th
OBP: .302
27th
SLG: .373
28th
Stolen bases: 85
24th
Strikeouts: 1,364
15th
Walks: 498
18th
wRC+: 88
27th
fWAR: 6.1
29th
Comments: The end result was one of the least productive offenses in baseball. The White Sox had such a poor first half –– 32-65 at the All-Star break –– that their a stronger second half didn't change the overall standings much. The team lacked power, as just three players hit over 20 home runs, led by Lenyn Sosa with 22. Sometimes that can be offset by a group of high-average hitters and base stealers, but they also finished low in those categories.
Taking a positive perspective, it was certainly intriguing to see the White Sox rank in the top 13 in home runs, batting average, slugging percentage and OPS after the All-Star break. That's thanks to Colson Montgomery joining the team in July, as well as fellow rookies like Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero and Chase Meidroth making their debuts. Throughout the second half, the White Sox could put together a respectable lineup and compete in most games. It's also notable that they ranked middle-of-the-pack in strikeouts.
Individual hitting leaders
Statistic
Leaders (min. 120 PA)
Batting average
Kyle Teel (.273), Edgar Quero (.268), Lenyn Sosa (.264)
OBP
Kyle Teel (.375), Mike Tauchman (.356), Edgar Quero (.333)
SLG
Colson Montgomery (.529), Lenyn Sosa (.469), Andrew Benintendi (.431)
OPS
Colson Montgomery (.840), Kyle Teel (.786), Mike Tauchman (.756)
Home Runs
Lenyn Sosa (22), Colson Montgomery (21), Andrew Benintendi (20)
RBI
Lenyn Sosa (75), Andrew Benintendi (63), Miguel Vargas (60)
Runs
Miguel Vargas (80), Andrew Benintendi (57), Lenyn Sosa (57)
Hits
Lenyn Sosa (137), Miguel Vargas (118), Chase Meidroth (114)
Stolen Bases
Luis Robert Jr. (33), Chase Meidroth (14), Michael A. Taylor (8)
wRC+
Colson Montgomery (129), Kyle Teel (125), Mike Tauchman (115)
fWAR
Colson Montgomery (2.6), Kyle Teel (1.9), Mike Tauchman (1.4)
Strikeout rate
Michael A. Taylor (33.8%), Colson Montgomery (29.2%), Brooks Baldwin (26.2%)
Walk rate
Kyle Teel (12.5%), Mike Tauchman (11.7%), Miguel Vargas (9.8%)
Comments: It's incredible to see Montgomery's name atop several categories, given that he played in just 71 games and got off to a brutal start in Triple-A. That doesn't reflect well on rest of the team, though only four players appeared in 120-plus games. Regardless, Montgomery looks to be a legit power source for years to come in an organization that needs it. The other standout rookie was Kyle Teel, who arguably put together a more well-rounded season than Montgomery, hitting for a higher average and leading the team in walk rate.
In terms of returners, Lenyn Sosa remains a free-swinger who won't walk much, but he more than doubled his previous season-high in home runs. Miguel Vargas took a notable step forward, too, and Andrew Benintendi had an above-average OPS+ (104) for the first time in three years with the White Sox. The big question heading into next season is Luis Robert Jr.'s production at the plate after an up-and-down season and whether he can stay healthy.
Team pitching stats
Statistic
MLB Ranking
ERA: 4.29
20th
WHIP: 1.36
26th
Strikeouts: 1,286
24th
Walks: 595
2nd
Quality starts: 41
27th
Saves: 25
30th
Blown saves: 24
t-11th
FIP: 4.47
26th
fWAR: 11.6
22nd
Comments: The two stats that stand out the most here are walks and saves. The White Sox did themselves no favors by handing out the second-most free passes in the league, something that should be an emphasis as the staff is retooled for 2026. They ranked last in saves partly because they had fewer save opportunities, which is not always the bullpen's fault. But they were also 11th in blown saves, which shows some room for improvement with the bullpen. Grant Taylor and Jordan Leasure emerged as fairly reliable high-leverage arms, but the bullpen as a whole did not have enough relievers capable of excelling in those situations.
The starting rotation was in flux throughout the year due to injuries and effectiveness, but Shane Smith represents a major win for the organization as a Rule 5 Draft pick who became an All-Star –– not to mention fellow Rule 5 pick Mike Vasil, who was useful in several roles. Davis Martin made a strong case to keep a spot in the rotation next season, but a few spots seem to be up for grabs.
Individual pitching leaders
Statistic
Leaders (min. 20 IP)
ERA
Adrian Houser (2.10), Dan Altavilla (2.48), Mike Vasil (2.50)
WHIP
Martín Pérez (1.11), Dan Altavilla (1.17), Shane Smith (1.20)
Innings
Shane Smith (146.1), Davis Martin (142.2), Sean Burke (134.1)
Strikeout rate
Grant Taylor (34.4%), Jordan Leasure (30.1%), Wikelman Gonzalez (28.7%)
Walk rate
Tyler Alexander (6.9%), Yoendrys Gomez (7.7%), Davis Martin (8.0%)
Quality starts
Adrian Houser (9), Davis Martin (9), Shane Smith (7)
Batting Average Against
Wikelman Gonzalez (.173), Dan Altavilla (.188), Martín Pérez (.196)
Saves
Jordan Leasure (7), Grant Taylor (6), Mike Vasil (4)
FIP
Grant Taylor (1.42), Wikelman Gonzalez (3.09), Adrian Houser (3.34)
fWAR
Shane Smith (2.2), Adrian Houser (1.7), Grant Taylor (1.7)
Comments: Like Montgomery on the hitting side, these charts display just how impactful Adrian Houser was in his brief stint with the White Sox. And like Smith, the Houser signing is a good look for the White Sox research and development team, as they identified him in Triple-A, helped him have a productive stretch, then flipped him for Curtis Mead and prospects.
Another notable stat in this list is Wikelman Gonzalez's team-best .173 batting average against. He was viewed as the fourth piece of the Garrett Crochet trade last December, which appears to have netted the White Sox four capable Major League players and potentially a star player or two in Teel and No. 1 prospect Braden Montgomery. The White Sox will also have an interesting decision to make with Martín Pérez, an effective but injury-riddled veteran with a $10 million mutual option for 2026.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SMITH ENDS ON HIGH NOTE: White Sox rookie All-Star Shane Smith put together one of his best outings of the season in Sunday's regular season finale against the Washington Nationals. CLICK HERE
- BONEMER REFLECTS ON SEASON: 2024 second-round pick Caleb Bonemer is pleased with winning MVP of the Carolina League, but he's hungry to achieve more after his first professional season. CLICK HERE
- TOP PITCHING PROSPECT REFLECTS ON SEASON: Noah Schultz dealt with a knee injury while pitching in Double-A and Triple-A this season, but he’s looking forward to a healthy offseason as he pushes to make the 2026 White Sox roster. CLICK HERE