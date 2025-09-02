Former No. 3 Prospect Gets Another Chance With Chicago White Sox
MLB active rosters expanding from 26 to 28 on Monday meant good news for White Sox prospect Bryan Ramos. Prior to their 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins, the White Sox promoted Ramos and left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard from Triple-A Charlotte.
Ellard served as the opener and was credited with one unearned run across 1.2 innings. Ramos didn't start, but he pinch ran for Chase Meidroth in the eighth and scored the game-tying run.
Depending on the severity, a few recent injuries could open the door for Ramos to receive more playing time in his second chance with the White Sox. Meidroth is considered day to day with a right ankle sprain, per Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times. And corner infielder Miguel Vargas was placed on the injured list Friday with a left hand sprain.
The vast majority of Ramos' experience comes at third base, though he's also played second base, first base and left field sparingly throughout his career. That means he'll also have to contend with Curtis Mead, who has started the last five games at third base.
Now ranked No. 18 among White Sox prospects by MLB Pipeline, Ramos was once considered by some to be a key part of the future. After hitting 14 home runs and posting an .826 OPS in Double-A Birmingham in 2023, he moved up to No. 3 among White Sox prospects during the 2024 season.
That put Ramos behind only Colson Montgomery and Noah Schultz, and ahead of Edgar Quero and six others who've contributed at the Major League level in 2025. He made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2024 but struggled, batting .202 in 107 plate appearances.
Ramos has spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Charlotte, where he's hit 14 home runs and driven in 48 runs, good for a .708 OPS across 95 games. August was his best month of the season by several measures, including a season-high .256 batting average and .356 on-base percentage.
The White Sox utilize a technology called Hawkeye at the Triple-A level, something that director of hitting Ryan Fuller thinks has helped Ramos put together a strong second half.
"Those feedback loops of what's happening in the game, when players are at their best. We have two great biomechanics staff here. They're giving us feedback all the time," Fuller said. "With Ramos, it's really clear what you do at your best is you're starting early, the timing of the separation you alluded to, really good. And then he's able to make contact out in front of the plate at really strong spots versus being too deep, the ground ball rate goes up."
"Him having that offensive environment in Charlotte, lean into that. Hit balls hard in the air and we're seeing him put together a really good second half and I think that's a credit to the feedback loops we have in place. We're utilizing the data to make really smart swing adjustments."
Ramos signed with the White Sox out of Cuba in 2018, and still just 23 years old, he'll try to make a stronger impression in the Major Leagues this time around.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- CIVALE EXCELS IN NEW ROLE: After serving as a starting pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox earlier this season, Aaron Civale came out of the bullpen and helped the Chicago Cubs win Monday's game. CLICK HERE
- SOX BEAT YANKEES: With home runs by Lenyn Sosa and Colson Montgomery, coupled with strong pitching performances by Martín Pérez and Mike Vasil, the White Sox avoided the sweep with a 3-2 victory. CLICK HERE
- FULLER ON MONTGOMERY: White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller spoke Sunday about the highs and lows of Colson Montgomery's 2025 season, plus what lies ahead. CLICK HERE