Game Day Preview: White Sox Begin Four-Game Series At Fenway Park
The White Sox begin a 10-game road trip Friday against the Boston Red Sox, followed by series against the Twins and Athletics. Manager Will Venable's club has lost four straight games, including a sweep against the A's, where the White Sox were outscored 23-4.
Andrew Benintendi is back in the lineup on Friday after returning from the injured list (left adductor strain) and pinch-hitting for two at-bats Thursday against the A's. Chase Meidroth, the team's No. 8 prospect who was called up last week, is leading off and playing shortstop, while No. 6 prospect Edgar Quero is not in the linedup after debuting Thursday.
The pitching rotation turns to veteran lefty Martín Pérez, who has a sparkling 1.59 ERA through three starts against the Red Sox, Tigers and Twins. In his most recent start against Boston, Pérez allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innngs, which represented his shortest start and most earned runs allowed this season.
Here's more information on Friday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Red Sox
- Who: Chicago White Sox (4-14) vs. Red Sox (10-10)
- When: Friday, April 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Red Sox are favored on the money line at minus-205, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-172. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-120 odds, and the Red Sox minus-1.5 at plus-100 odds. The over/under is nine runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 7 p.m. in Boston, the forecast is 60 degrees and cloudy with a 2% chance of rain and south-southwest winds at 17 miles per hour. The chance of rain increases to 18% at 9 p.m. and 30% at 10 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Lenyn Sosa, 3B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Nick Maton, DH
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Brooks Baldwin, 2B
- Michael A. Taylor, CF
Red Sox
- Jarren Duran, LF
- Rafael Devers, DH
- Alex Bregman, 3B
- Trevor Story, SS
- Romy Gonzalez, 1B
- Rob Refsnyder, RF
- Kristian Campbell, 2B
- Carlos Narvaez, C
- Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
Starting pitchers
- White Sox LHP Martin Perez: 3 starts, 17 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 9 BB, 18 K, 1.59 ERA, 1.05 WHIP
- Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins: 1 start, 5 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 3.60 ERA, 2.00 WHIP
Roster news
- Pitcher Mike Clevinger cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
- The White Sox announced four roster moves ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Athletics. Catcher Edgar Quero has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte, and catcher Omar Narvaez has been designated for assignment. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi (left adductor strain) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and outfielder Greg Jones has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
- Ahead of Wednesday's game, the White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Steven Wilson from Class AAA Charlotte and designated right-hander Mike Clevinger for assignment. Right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Class AAA Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Alex Cora, Red Sox: Cora, 49, is in his seventh season as the Red Sox manager. He had a 517-446 record in his first six seasons. The Red Sox went 81-81 in 2024, finished third in the AL East and missed the playoffs for the third straight season. Cora guided the Red Sox to 108 regular season wins, an AL East title and a World Series title in his first season as a manager in 2018. The Red Sox also reached the ALCS in 2021. Cora was suspended for the 2020 season due to his involvement in the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal during their 2017 championship season. He played for the Dodgers, Indians, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers and Nationals from 1998-2011.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- TAKEAWAY'S FROM A'S SERIES: The White Sox were swept at home in a three-game series against the Athletics earlier this week. Here are three takeaways from the performances. CLICK HERE
- A'S SWEEP WHITE SOX: Athletics starter JP Sears tossed six scoreless innings as the White Sox mustered just four hits in an 8-0 loss. CLICK HERE
- WATCH QUERO'S CALL UP: White Sox catching prospect Edgar Quero had an emotional reaction when Triple-A Charlotte Knights manager Sergio Santos told him he was headed to the big leagues. CLICK HERE