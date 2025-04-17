WATCH: White Sox Prospect Edgar Quero Reacts To Being Called Up To MLB
CHICAGO – There's a special moment in every baseball player's career when their dreams become a reality. For White Sox prospect Edgar Quero, that's about to happen in Thursday's game against the Athletics.
The White Sox have called up Quero, the organization's No. 6 prospect and the No. 62 prospect by the MLB Pipeline rankings, from Triple-A Charlotte. The Knights' manager Sergio Santos informed Quero of the decision, evoking an emotional response from the 22-year-old catcher.
Across 15 games and 63 plate appearances for Charlotte in 2025, Quero has a .333 batting average, .444 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage, along with 17 hits, nine runs, one double, one home run, four RBI, 11 walks and 14 strikeouts.
The White Sox acquired Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush at the 2023 trade deadline when they sent pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Los Angeles Angels.
