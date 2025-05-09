Game Day Preview: White Sox Host Weekend Series Against Marlins
CHICAGO – The White Sox have returned home for a three-game weekend series against the Miami Marlins beginning Friday evening.
Will Venable's club is coming off a rough series in Kansas City, where they lost all four games. The White Sox were shut out in the first and fourth games, and they fell short with a pair of one-run losses in between. They now lead MLB with 10 one-run losses.
"On a positive side, that you're in those games and you're doing a lot of things well to be in that many one-run games. But you also gotta find ways to win those games and pinpoint the things that you can do better," Venable said. "There's different things in each one of those games that we could have done better, and that's what our focus is, is to recognize those things, address them and hopefully learn something and get better."
Despite their American League-worst 10-28 record and recent sweep against the Royals, Venable said the team is in a good spot mentally and emotionally. He's seen the same response from them each day, no matter what happened previously, coming to the ballpark excited and expecting to win.
Here's more information on Friday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Marlins
- Who: Chicago White Sox (10-28) vs. Miami Marlins (14-22)
- When: Friday, May 9 at 6:40 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Marlins are favored on the money line at minus-146, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-124. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-134 odds, and the Marlins minus-1.5 at plus-112 odds. The over/under is eight runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. CT in Chicago, the forecast is 56 degrees and sunny with a 0% chance of rain and east-northeast winds at 6 mph, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Miguel Vargas, 1B
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Andrew Vaughn, DH
- Josh Rojas, 3B
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Michael A. Taylor, RF
- Jake Amaya, SS
Marlins
- Xavier Edwards, SS
- Jesus Sanchez, RF
- Eric Wagaman, 1B
- Agustin Ramirez, C
- Kyle Stowers, LF
- Connor Norby, 3B
- Liam Hicks, DH
- Dane Myers, CF
- Javier Sanoja, 2B
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Bryse Wilson: 12 appearances, 2 starts, 22.2 IP, 32 H, 14 ER, 11 BB, 15 K, 5.56 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 0-1 record. In his last start against the Astros, Wilson pitched 4.2 innings with nine hits, four earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts.
- Marlins RHP Max Meyer: 7 starts, 39 IP, 40 H, 17 ER, 13 BB, 47 K, 3.92 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 2-3 record. Meyer pitched five innings with 10 hits, five earned runs, two walks, zero strikeouts and three home runs allowed. He was the third overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
Roster news
- Infielder Chase Meidroth was scratched from the lineup. He was originally slated to lead off and play shortstop, but he has been replaced by Jake Amaya.
- Outfielder Mike Tauchman (10-day IL, right hamstring strain) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Charlotte.
- Andrew Benintendi has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain he suffered in Sunday's game. Venable said Benintendi injured himself getting out of the box and running to first on a fly ball that was dropped for an error in right field. He was not in the lineup on Monday or Tuesday. The White Sox selected Nick Maton's contract from Triple-A Charlotte. Maton played designated hitter, first base, second base and left field in 23 total games for the White Sox this season, posting a .173 batting average.
- The White Sox announced six roster moves ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Astros: Infielder Josh Rojas (toe) was activated from the 10-day IL; White Sox selected right-handed pitcher Caleb Freeman’s contract from Triple-A; Left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert was recalled from Triple-A; Left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard was placed on the 10-day IL with a left lat strain; Right-handed pitcher Penn Murfee was optioned to Triple-A; Infielder Bobby Dalbec was designated for assignment.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Clayton McCullough, Marlins: McCullough, 45, is in his first season as the Marlins manager. He was previously the Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach from 2021-24, helping them win the World Series last season. Cleveland selected McCullough in the 22nd round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of East Carolina, and he played in their minor league system until 2005. McCullough was a manager in the Toronto Blue Jays' minor league system from 2007-14.