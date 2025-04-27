Game Day Preview: White Sox Look For Series Win Against Athletics
Manager Will Venable has used a new strategy with the White Sox pitching staff the last two games, and it's worked fairly well. In Saturday's 10-3 win, left-hander Tyler Gilbert served as the opening pitcher for one inning and held the Athletics scoreless. Usual starter Jonathan Cannon came in for the second inning and had his longest outing of the season, allowing three earned runs in 7.2 innings.
Venable also used Gilbert for the first inning on Friday before turning it over to Sean Burke, who went 5.1 innings with three earned runs. He'll implement a similar strategy in Sunday's series finale against the Athletics as left-hander Brandon Eisert is set to be the opener, followed by right-hander Davis Martin, who had a 3.95 ERA across his first five starts.
The White Sox are looking to end their 10-game road trip on a high note with their second series win of the season. So far, they're 3-6 on the road trip with one win against each opponent, the Athletics, Twins and Red Sox.
Here's more information on Sunday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Athletics
- Who: Chicago White Sox (7-20) vs. Athletics (13-14)
- When: Sunday, April 27 at 3:05 p.m. CT
- Where: Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Athletics are favored on the money line at minus-210, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-176. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-115 odds, and the Athletics minus-1.5 at minus-104 odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 5 p.m. PT in West Sacramento, the forecast is 62 degrees and mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain and southeast winds at five mph, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Edgar Quero, DH
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Brooks Baldwin, SS
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
Athletics
- Lawrence Butler, RF
- Brent Rooker, DH
- Shea Langeliers, C
- Tyler Soderstrom, LF
- Jacob Wilson, SS
- JJ Bleday, CF
- Luis Urias, 2B
- Nick Kurtz, 1B
- Max Schuemann, 3B
Starting pitchers
- White Sox LHP Brandon Eisert (opener): 9 appearances, 11.1 IP, 14 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 15 K, 1 SV, 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP. Right-hander Davis Martin is expected to follow Eisert. Martin has a 3.95 ERA through five starts and most recently pitched five innings with two unearned runs against the Twins.
- Athletics RHP Osvaldo Bido: 5 starts, 26 IP, 31 H, 14 ER, 10 BB, 16 K, 4.85 ERA, 1.57 WHIP. In his most recent start against the Rangers, Bido allowed eight earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Roster news
- Prior to Saturday's game, the White Sox acquired infielder Gage Workman from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations and designated infielder Nick Maton for assignment.
- Venable commented before Thursday's game on Chase Meidroth's injury. "Checked in with him yesterday, seems like he’s in good spirits," Venable said. "I know that he’s a baseball player that likes to be on the field playing so I’m sure he’s missing being out there but he’s doing good."
- Left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard (15-day IL, right hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment Wednesday in Triple-A Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Mark Kotsay, Athletics: Kotsay, 49, is in his fourth season with the Athletics. He had a 179-307 record across his first three seasons, including two last-place finishes in the AL West and a fourth-place finish last season with a career-high 69 wins. In February, the Athletics signed Kotsay to a three-year extension. He has been with the Athletics since 2015, when he was hired as a bench coach. Kotsay was the ninth overall pick in the 1996 MLB Draft and played for the Marlins, Padres, Athletics, Braves, Red Sox, White Sox and Brewers before retiring in 2013.
