Chicago White Sox Lose RHP Mike Vasil for the Entire 2026 Season

The Chicago White Sox have suffered a brutal blow with just over a week to go until Opening Day.

According to multiple reporters, including Chuck Garfien of CHSN, Mike Vasil will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. The procedure is set for the coming weeks and will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington Texas, per Brook Fletcher.

The news comes only three days after Mike Vasil was forced to leave the White Sox' spring training matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He exited after 3.2 innings pitched due to elbow soreness. There was some initial optimism that he had evaded any major injury, and the move was out of an abundance of caution . Nevertheless, Tuesday's news confirms it was far worse than anyone imagined.

Mike Vasil is considered one of the organization's highest-upside arms, and all signs pointed toward him carrying a meaningful role in 2026. While he was likely to begin the year in the bullpen, the team's starting rotation was far from set in stone . A few strong weeks in the regular season from Vasil could have eventually earned him an audition in a starting role.

He appeared in 47 games during his 2025 rookie season with the Sox and recorded a 2.50 ERA.

White Sox Move Forward Without Mike Vasil

Sep 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Vasil (61) celebrates after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Mike Vasil was putting together a very strong performance in Arizona before the devastating injury news. While he allowed nine hits and eight walks over his four games, he still struck out nine batters and recorded a 1.62 ERA in his 11.0 innings pitched.

Many of the top young arms in the Sox' system offer high-velocity stuff. Vasil certainly provides some heat, but the righty leans more on a good mix of pitches. He has a high-speed sinker that he pairs with a great curveball that sits in the low 80s. Vasil also balanced things out in 2025 with a sweeper, a four-seamer, and a change-up. The mix of pitches resulted in a 2.50 ERA during his rookie campaign and a groundball rate that sat in the MLB's 85th percentile .

Vasil's versatility is going to be missed heavily by a team that had him throw 101 innings one season ago. Even though he may only be 25 years old, his 2025 experience and leadership ability could have played an important part in helping this organization get off to a strong start. The only silver lining is that this could at least open the door further for one of the other Sox' youngsters to make their mark.

Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal represent a list of names who are expected to make their MLB debut this season. While all three will begin 2026 in the minors, Vasil's injury could lend itself to a call-up sooner than later. In the meantime, we can likely expect veterans like Sean Newcomb and Chris Murphy to play an even bigger role. Murphy, in particular, has really impressed in camp and offers a similarly deep arsenal of off-speed stuff (though he is a lefty).

The White Sox have yet to comment on the Vasil news and provide a projected timeline for his return. However, they did re-share Scott Merkin's report for MLB dot com, and most fans know that a year-long recovery likely awaits Vasil.