Game Day Preview: White Sox Turn To Starter Jonathan Cannon Against Athletics
CHICAGO – The White Sox are back in action Wednesday night against the Athletics in Game 2 of a three-game series. The A's slugged their way to a 12-3 win in Tuesday's series opener, thanks to a pair of three-run home runs from Tyler Soderstrom, who leads MLB with eight home runs.
It's right-hander Jonathan Cannon's turn in the rotation on Wednesday, and he's had some mixed results this season. After throwing five shutout innings in his season debut, he allowed three earned runs in 3.1 innings during a loss to the Tigers and was roughed up for six earned runs in a loss to the Guardians.
Fellow righty Osvaldo Bio takes the mound for the A's in his fourth start of the season. He's pitched five innings in all three starts so far, allowing two runs or fewer each time.
Here's more information on Wednesday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Athletics
- Who: Chicago White Sox (4-12) vs. Athletics (7-10)
- When: Wednesday, April 16 at 6:40 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Athletics are favored on the money line at minus-158, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-134. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-128 odds, and the Athletics minus-1.5 at plus-106 odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 43 degrees and partly cloudy with a 1% chance of rain and east winds at 10 miles per hour, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Nick Maton, DH
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Omar Narvaez, C
Athletics
- Lawrence Butler, RF
- Brent Rooker, DH
- Tyler Soderstrom, 1B
- Shea Langeliers, C
- JJ Bleday, CF
- Miguel Andujar, LF
- Luis Urias, 2B
- Gio Urshela, 3B
- Max Muncy, SS
Wednesday's starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon: 3 starts, 14 IP, 14 H, 9 ER, 9 BB, 14 K, 5.79 ERA, 1.64 WHIP
- Athletics RHP Osvaldo Bido: 3 starts, 15 IP, 18 H, 5 ER, 6 BB, 14 K, 3.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP
Roster news
- Ahead of Wednesday's game, the White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Steven Wilson from Class AAA Charlotte and designated right-hander Mike Clevinger for assignment. Right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Class AAA Charlotte.
- Prior to Saturday's game, the White Sox announced they placed outfielder Austin Slater on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 11) with a right knee meniscus tear and recalled outfielder Greg Jones from Class AAA Charlotte.
- On Friday, the White Sox reinstated infielder Bryan Ramos from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Class AAA Charlotte. They also placed left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 10) with a strained right hamstring and recalled left-hander Brandon Eisert from Class AAA Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Mark Kotsay, Athletics: Kotsay, 49, is in his fourth season with the Athletics. He had a 179-307 record across his first three seasons, including two last-place finishes in the AL West and a fourth-place finish last season with a career-high 69 wins. In February, the Athletics signed Kotsay to a three-year extension. He has been with the Athletics since 2015, when he was hired as a bench coach. Kotsay was the ninth overall pick in the 1996 MLB Draft and played for the Marlins, Padres, Athletics, Braves, Red Sox, White Sox and Brewers before retiring in 2013.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SODERSTROM POWERS A'S TO 12-3 WIN: Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom became the MLB home run leader after hitting two long balls in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. CLICK HERE