Here's Where Prospect Chase Meidroth is Hitting in Chicago White Sox Debut
Making his major league debut on Friday night, Chicago White Sox prospect Chase Meidroth will hit seventh in the Sox lineup. He will play second base as the South Siders take on the Boston Red Sox.
He'll hit behind Miguel Vargas, Luis Robert Jr., Austin Slater, Andrew Vaughn, Lenyn Sosa, and Michael A. Taylor. He'll hit in front of catcher Omar Narvaez and shortstop Jacob Amaya.
This game should be extra special for Meidroth, who was traded from the Red Sox to Chicago this offseason as part of the deal that sent Garrett Crochet to Boston. He was a fourth-round pick of the Red Sox in 2022 out of San Diego. He's hitting .267 this season at Triple-A Charlotte (nine games). He hit .293 last season at Triple-A Worcester, posting a ridiculous .437 on-base percentage. He doesn't hit for much power, with just 23 homers in the minor leagues. He stole 13 bases in each of the last two years.
The Red Sox found him expendable because of their glut of infield prospects including Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell. Outfielder Braden Montgomery and catcher Kyle Teel also were shipped to Chicago.
The White Sox enter this game at 2-10 overall and losers of eight straight. The Red Sox are 7-7 and just lost three-of-four to the Toronto Blue Jays.
First pitch from Rate Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Davis Martin (CWS) pitches against lefty Sean Newcomb (BOS). Crochet will take the ball on Sunday in the series finale.
