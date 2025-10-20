How White Sox Prospects Performed Through Two Weeks Of Arizona Fall League
The Arizona Fall League has concluded its second week of action as all six teams have the day off on Monday. The Scottsdale Scorpions sit atop the standings with a 7-3 record, while the Glendale Desert Dogs –– a team with nine White Sox prospects –– are in last place at 3-6.
But perhaps more important than wins and losses is the development of the organization's prospects, who get an extra six weeks to show what they can do. Minor-league prospects Braden Montgomery (White Sox No. 1, No. 35 overall), Hagen Smith No. 5, No. 88), Sam Antonacci, Ryan Galanie, Tyler Davis, Carson Jacobs, Caden Connor, Connor McCullough and Jarold Rosado are representing the White Sox in the AFL, which lasts until the championship on Nov. 15.
Here's a look at how the White Sox prospects have performed so far.
Hitters
- OF Caden Connor: 9-for-25, 9 R, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 11 BB, 2 K, 4 SB, .360/.541/.400/.941
- INF Sam Antonacci: 7-for-31, 7 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 5 BB, 5 K, 3 SB, .226/.333/.387/.720
- INF Ryan Galanie: 4-for-19, 2 R, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 SB, .211/.308/.211/.519
Pitchers
- LHP Hagen Smith: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 HBP, 4 BB, 9 K
- RHP Connor McCullough: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 HR, 1 HBP, 1 BB, 7 K
- RHP Tyler Davis: 4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 9 K, 1 SV
- RHP Jarold Rosado: 2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 4 BB, 3 K
- RHP Carson Jacobs: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
Takeaways
It's a small sample size for everyone so far, but the biggest win has to be Smith's six shutout innings across two starts. Drafted No. 5 overall in 2024, Smith had some shaky moments in Double-A this season and dealt with an injury, but he's putting together a strong finish. Across his final five starts of the regular season, the 6-foot-3 lefty allowed just five earned runs in 22 innings while striking out 37, and he's carried that over to the AFL.
Two other pitchers, McCullough and Davis, have been hit around at times in the AFL, but they've also displayed effective swing-and-miss stuff with 16 combined strikeouts while walking just one batter across 9.2 innings.
At the plate, Connor leads a trio of White Sox by a wide margin with a .941 OPS. He and Antonacci have shown strong plate discipline, combining for 16 walks and just seven strikeouts. It's also notable that Antonacci has a home run in his first seven games after hitting just five across 116 games during the minor league season.
Montgomery, the team's No. 1 prospect, has not appeared in any games yet as he recovers from a small fracture in his right foot suffered in September. At the time of the injury, the team announced that Montgomery would miss the rest of the Double-A regular season and postseason, but he was still expected to participate in the AFL when healed.
Here's the rest of the schedule.