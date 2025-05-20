Report: Chicago White Sox To Sign Pitcher Adrian Houser
The White Sox are closing in on a deal with pitcher Adrian Houser, according to a report from Robert Murray of FanSided.
Houser, a 6-foot-3 right-hander, has spent this season with the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate the Round Rock Express. Across 39.1 innings, including eight starts and one relief appearance, he has a 5.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 37 strikeouts and 15 walks.
Houser has pitched especially well of late, tossing 8.2 scoreless innings with four hits, one walk and four strikeouts on Wednesday. That followed a five-inning outing with one earned run and eight strikeouts.
The 32-year-old last appeared in MLB during the 2024 season with the Mets, and he's pitched 608.2 innings across seven seasons in the majors. Last season, he started seven games and made 16 relief appearances, logging 69.1 innings with a 5.84 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP.
After being selected in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros, Houser was traded in 2015 made his major league debut that season with the Milwaukee Brewers. From 2015-23, he started 97 games and appeared in 129 for the Brewers. He was worth 1.8 wins above replacement during the 2021 season, posting a 3.22 ERA in 142.1.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- MARTIN'S MILESTONE: A late grand slam by Julio Rodriguez washed away another quality outing from White Sox starter Davis Martin, who pitched a career-high 7.1 innings. CLICK HERE
- VARGAS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas drove in nine runs during series against the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs. CLICK HERE
- SLATER IS BACK: Outfielder Austin Slater has returned to Chicago after a rehab assignment, and utility man Brooks Baldwin has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. CLICK HERE