'This Is My Home': White Sox MVP José Abreu Returns To Rate Field
CHICAGO –– Friday's series opener between the White Sox and San Diego Padres came with a reunion of sorts.
On the field, right-hander Dylan Cease started for the San Diego Padres against his former team for the first time since leaving the south side after the 2023 season. Cease –– acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a blockbuster trade involving Jose Quintana and Eloy Jimenez –– pitched for the White Sox from 2019-23.
Going 43-35 with a 3.85 ERA over 123 starts, he became the third pitcher in White Sox history to record 200-plus strikeouts in three straight seasons from 2021-23, joining Chris Sale (2013-16) and Ed Walsh (1910-12).
The White Sox traded Cease to San Diego in March 2024 for right-handers Steven Wilson, Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte, as well as outfielder Samuel Zavala. And Gavin Sheets, who played for the White Sox from 2021-24 and totaled 46 home runs, hit sixth in the Padres' batting order as the designated hitter.
The MVP is back
But the player who drew perhaps the most fanfare at Rate Field was José Abreu, who returned to throw the ceremonial first pitch and take in the game. It was a special moment for the 2020 American League MVP, who played for the White Sox from 2014-22.
"A lot of feelings. It was a great place for me and I appreciate being here. I appreciate you guys also being here all the time here with me too," Abreu said through an interpreter. "My heart always will be with the White Sox. This is my place, this is my home. When I was walking in, it was a lot of feelings and memories. This is my home and that’s all I can say. It’s very special."
Abreu hasn't played since the 2024 season with the Houston Astros, where he signed a three-year, $58.5 million but did not reach the halfway point of the contract. Some speculated that Abreu's return could coincide with a retirement ceremony, similar to what the Chicago Cubs did last week with Anthony Rizzo.
But here was no such ceremony, and Abreu maintained that he still wants to play though he's unsure what the future holds.
"Yeah, right now I don’t know. I’m a little bit heavy right now. I’m playing," he said with a laugh. "Just God knows what’s ahead of us. Whatever he decides."
"The most important thing for me right now and I’m doing right now is just taking my son to school every day, spending time with him, with my family and that’s what really matters right now."
Abreu was glad to see his former teammate, Luis Robert Jr., in the dugout before the game. He was also moved when fans recognized him at the airport, a sign of what he meant to Chicago. Abreu and Robert played key roles in helping the White Sox win 93 games and make the franchise's most recent playoff appearance in 2021, with Abreu totaling 30 home runs and 117 RBIs.
Returning to Rate Field brought back good memories for Abreu.
"Ever since last night, I started just thinking about all the people that helped me to get to this point, helped me be the person and the player that I am. Robin, Renteria, La Russa, all of them helped me to be the player that I am and made me grow as a professional too. And Jerry. I wouldn’t be here without Jerry’s support. That’s very special. He’s a very special person in my life.
Back-to-back playoff appearances created excitement and hope on the south side, but the White Sox lost in the 2021 ALDS and missed the playoffs in 2022.
That left some wondering "what could have been" with that era of White Sox baseball, but Abreu doesn't look at it that way.
"We can’t think about what didn’t happen. What I do remember was the very special game with Leury’s homer and the celebration. It was very, very special," Abreu said. "
The haven't returned to the playoffs since 2021, and Abreu signed with Houston as a free agent going into the 2023 season. He never got an official "goodbye" with White Sox fans, but he also didn't want one.
"I will always be grateful. I’m a grateful person. I don’t like saying goodbye because that’s the end," Abreu said. "That is not how I am. That’s not the person I am. To me saying good bye is the end, your life is done. For me that’s why I don’t like saying goodbye."
"This is not done yet. I want [White Sox fans] to remember me like a very respectful person. I respect them. I gave everything I have for them and to the game. I would like them to remember me in that way."
