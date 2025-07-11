Thursday's Chicago White Sox Game Against Cleveland Guardians Postponed
The White Sox and Guardians will play a split doubleheader on Friday, as Thursday's game was postponed due to rain.
CHICAGO –– Thursday's game between the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field has been postponed due to rain after a delay of one hour and 15 minutes.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Friday. Game 1 is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CT, and Game 2 will follow at 7:10 p.m. The Mark Buehrle statue unveiling ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. CT.
Here are the probable pitchers for the doubleheader.
- Game 1: White Sox RHP Shane Smith (4.20 ERA, 1.32 WHIP) vs. Guardians LHP Logan Allen (4.07 ERA, 1.42 WHIP)
- Game 2: White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon (4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP) vs. Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (3.61 ERA, 1.40 WHIP)
Here's more information on tickets, parking, promotional giveaways and broadcasts, per a White Sox news release.
- Tickets and passes: Game tickets, parking passes and Stadium Club passes from tonight’s postponed contest only will be honored at tomorrow’s 2:10 p.m. makeup game. Fans do not need to exchange game tickets, parking passes or Stadium Club passes to attend the rescheduled game.
- Parking information: Parking lots will open at 12:10 p.m. Gates for Game 1 will open at 1:10 p.m. and gates for Game 2 at 5:40 p.m.
- Promotional giveaways: Thursday’s promotional White Sox Yacht Rock Hat, presented by City Cruises, was distributed tonight. Friday’s originally scheduled 2005 Champs Hawaiian Shirt giveaway, presented by Beggars Pizza, will be given to the first 15,000 fans entering the park for the 7:10 p.m. start.
- Broadcast information: Chicago Sports Network and ESPN Radio AM-1000/FM-100.3 HD2 will air both games of tomorrow’s split doubleheader.
